Corporate Counsel Women of Color© to host KPMG Board Ready Bootcamp

In addition to the bootcamp, the conference will feature 80 presentations given by top legal experts from various industries. Topics which will be covered include: Employment laws and COVID-19; cyber security and global privacy trends; legal trends in the Biden-Harris administration; and understanding cryptocurrencies. In addition, special sessions for Chief Legal Officers, Chief Diversity Officers and Millennial-generation lawyers are scheduled.

Over 1,300 attorneys will participate in this year's hybrid conference, which will be both virtual and in-person in Los Angeles at the for the J.W. Marriott Downtown L.A. Live on September 22 through 25. The in-person event is sold out; however, tickets may still be purchased for online participation at www.ccwomenofcolor.org .

CCWC is an organization for Fortune 1000 female attorneys of color, led by Founder, President and CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden. The organization's mission is to provide a support network for female attorneys of color, as well as to promote diversity and inclusion in the legal field. The organization has approximately 4,700 members worldwide. Hogan Lovells, the Title Sponsor of this event, is a global law firm with offices on six continents.

