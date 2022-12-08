Corporate e-learning market size to grow by USD 44,908.64 million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global corporate e-learning market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The education services market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global corporate e-learning market size is forecast to grow by USD 44,908.64 million at a CAGR of 12.19% between 2023 and 2027.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report, request a sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate E-learning Market 2023-2027

Global corporate e-learning market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global corporate e-learning market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global corporate e-learning market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Most vendors in the market offer undifferentiated products. Factors such as low initial investment, low exit barriers, and low regulatory compliances are encouraging the entry of new players into the market. Major companies are trying to have a competitive advantage over other companies by offering E-learning solutions through wearable technology devices. Other vendors are focusing on offering localized solutions for multinational companies. These factors are expected to moderately increase the competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

Articulate Global Inc.: The company offers corporate e-learning through Articulate 300 training webinars, courses, and videos.

The company offers corporate e-learning through Articulate 300 training webinars, courses, and videos. Cegid SA: The company offers e-learning such as peer learning and development activities, creative tools, training management solutions, and content as a service.

The company offers e-learning such as peer learning and development activities, creative tools, training management solutions, and content as a service. Cegos Group: The company offers e-learning through multiple digital modalities such as videos, virtual classes, e-learning modules, blogs, forums, online communities, and mobile apps.

The company offers e-learning through multiple digital modalities such as videos, virtual classes, e-learning modules, blogs, forums, online communities, and mobile apps. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global corporate e-learning market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global corporate e-learning market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corporate e-learning market.

North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The region is home to many major IT companies, such as Adobe, Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM and these companies have offices globally. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. Besides, factors such as rapidly evolving technologies and the need for training employees to keep them updated and informed about the latest technological developments are driving the growth of the corporate e-learning market in North America .

Segment Overview

By end-user, the global corporate e-learning market is segmented into services, manufacturing, retail, and others.

The market share growth of the services segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment is driven by factors such as the advent of new technologies, the digitalization of processes, and the high rate of technology adoption in the services sector.

Download a sample report

Global corporate e-learning market – Market Dynamics

Leading Driver - The reduction in employee training costs for employers is driving the growth of the market. Organizations continuously look to cut down operational costs and improve profit margins. Employee training is one area in which they spend significantly. Hence, they are adopting e-learning to reduce the costs associated with employee training. E-learning eliminates the traveling and hospitality costs of both instructors and employees. It helps them in reducing employee turnover, which results in less cost for training new employees and increases the efficiency of the company. Moreover, organizations can use the same training modules for offices globally, which minimizes cost. Many such cost benefits associated with the adoption of e-learning is driving the growth of the global corporate e-learning market.



The reduction in employee training costs for employers is driving the growth of the market. Organizations continuously look to cut down operational costs and improve profit margins. Employee training is one area in which they spend significantly. Hence, they are adopting e-learning to reduce the costs associated with employee training. E-learning eliminates the traveling and hospitality costs of both instructors and employees. It helps them in reducing employee turnover, which results in less cost for training new employees and increases the efficiency of the company. Moreover, organizations can use the same training modules for offices globally, which minimizes cost. Many such cost benefits associated with the adoption of e-learning is driving the growth of the global corporate e-learning market. Key Trend - The adoption of microlearning is the key trend in the market. Many organizations are increasingly adopting microlearning solutions as they offer several benefits. The use of bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities in the microlearning model makes it easier for learners to understand the concept. It is mobile-friendly, which allows learners to access learning material at their convenience. Also, the advent of microlearning has enabled corporate vendors to move from traditional, lecture-style, long-duration videos to short videos. These videos prove to be interesting and engaging as the information is delivered within a short duration. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of microlearning, which is driving the growth of the market.



The adoption of microlearning is the key trend in the market. Many organizations are increasingly adopting microlearning solutions as they offer several benefits. The use of bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities in the microlearning model makes it easier for learners to understand the concept. It is mobile-friendly, which allows learners to access learning material at their convenience. Also, the advent of microlearning has enabled corporate vendors to move from traditional, lecture-style, long-duration videos to short videos. These videos prove to be interesting and engaging as the information is delivered within a short duration. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of microlearning, which is driving the growth of the market. Major Challenge - Complexities in designing e-learning courses are the major challenge in the market. Many organizations have employees of varying ages, ranging from baby boomers to millennials. This makes providing a generic e-learning content challenging for companies. Vendors also face challenges while learning e-learning courses that are interesting and engaging enough to draw learner attention. Moreover, the cost associated with the development of the e-learning courses is very high. A significant amount of time, money, and resources goes into the development of content for e-learning courses. Many such challenges are hindering the growth of the global corporate e-learning market.

Driver, Trend, & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find few insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this corporate e-learning market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the corporate e-learning market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate e-learning market vendors.

Related Reports:

The predicted growth of the e-learning market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.72 trillion at a progressing CAGR of 16.35%. The learning process enhancements in the academic sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing in-house content development may impede the market growth.

size from 2021 to 2026 is at a progressing CAGR of 16.35%. The learning process enhancements in the academic sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing in-house content development may impede the market growth. The e-learning courses market size is expected to increase by USD 109.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75%. The digitization of learning processes is notably driving the e-learning courses market growth, although factors such as credibility issues may impede the market growth.

Corporate E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44908.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., Cegid SA, Cegos Group, City and Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, Compunnel Software Group Inc., Continu, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Epignosis, G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., Intuition Publishing Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kallidus Ltd., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Group, Paylocity Holding Corp., and Skillsoft Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global corporate E-learning market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global corporate E-learning market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Articulate Global Inc.

Exhibit 116: Articulate Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Articulate Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Articulate Global Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Cegid SA

Exhibit 119: Cegid SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cegid SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Cegid SA - Key offerings

12.5 Cegos Group

Exhibit 122: Cegos Group - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cegos Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Cegos Group - Key offerings

12.6 City and Guilds Group

Exhibit 125: City and Guilds Group - Overview



Exhibit 126: City and Guilds Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: City and Guilds Group - Key offerings

12.7 CommLab India LLP

Exhibit 128: CommLab India LLP - Overview



Exhibit 129: CommLab India LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: CommLab India LLP - Key offerings

12.8 Compunnel Software Group Inc.

Exhibit 131: Compunnel Software Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Compunnel Software Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Compunnel Software Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Exhibit 134: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 137: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Designing Digitally Inc.

Exhibit 141: Designing Digitally Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Designing Digitally Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Designing Digitally Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Hive Learning Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Hive Learning Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Hive Learning Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Hive Learning Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 150: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Learning Technologies Group Plc

Exhibit 154: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 155: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 157: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Segment focus

12.16 MPS Group

Exhibit 159: MPS Group - Overview



Exhibit 160: MPS Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: MPS Group - Key offerings

12.17 Skillsoft Corp.

Exhibit 162: Skillsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Skillsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Skillsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Skillsoft Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio