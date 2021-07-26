Corporate E-learning Market to Grow USD 37.80 billion through 2025| Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jul 26, 2021, 23:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate e-learning market is set to grow by USD 37.80 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13.14% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the reduction in employee training costs for employers, the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets, and the rising adoption of cloud computing will offer immense growth opportunities.
Corporate e-learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The corporate e-learning Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Services
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Corporate e-learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the corporate e-learning market in the Education Services industry include Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Corporate e-learning Market size
- Corporate e-learning Market trends
- Corporate e-learning Market industry analysis
The rising adoption of cloud computing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, designing e-learning courses may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate e-learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Corporate e-learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate e-learning market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate e-learning market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate e-learning market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Overview
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Articulate Global Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- CommLab India
- D2L Corp.
- Designing Digitally Inc.
- EI Design Pvt Ltd.
- G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
