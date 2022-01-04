Corporate E-Learning Market to Record USD 37.80 Bn Growth | Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, and CommLab India emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Corporate E-Learning Market Size is expected to increase by USD 37.80 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 13%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 40% of the global market share. India and Japan are the key markets for corporate e-learning in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample : for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The corporate e-learning market is fragmented. The rising competition in the market is driving vendors to deploy various growth strategies such as launching new and innovative products and extending their portfolios by incorporating additional features such as mobile learning, gamification, and microlearning modules to remain competitive in the market.

Articulate Global Inc.: The company offers Storyline 360 and Articulate 360 training for the corporate eLearning market.

City and Guilds Group: The company offers corporate eLearning services which include off-the-shelf eLearning, bespoke learning, and learning platforms.

CommLab India: The company offers rapid eLearning solutions which includes product sales training, onboarding, software training, regulatory training, and safety training.

D2L Corp.: The company offers Brightspace Learning Platform for employee training and development.

Designing Digitally Inc.: The company offers eLearning solutions such as CareSource General Compliance Training, customer service training, simulation training, and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The corporate e-learning market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The emergence of China and India as major manufacturing hubs has been crucial in driving the growth of the corporate e-learning market in APAC. In addition, the proliferation and the adoption of the latest technologies by enterprises operating in the region will foster market growth during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Corporate e-learning Market Driver:

Reduction in employee training costs for employers:

Employee training is one area that incurs significant costs to employers as it involves traveling and hospitality costs for both trainers and trainees. In order to cut down these expenses, employers are focusing on adopting e-learning models. E-learning allows employees to go through the content several times with no additional cost. This helps employers to quickly train their employees and enhance the overall productivity of the organization. Such cost benefits are encouraging enterprises to adopt e-learning, which is driving the growth of the market.

Employee training is one area that incurs significant costs to employers as it involves traveling and hospitality costs for both trainers and trainees. In order to cut down these expenses, employers are focusing on adopting e-learning models. E-learning allows employees to go through the content several times with no additional cost. This helps employers to quickly train their employees and enhance the overall productivity of the organization. Such cost benefits are encouraging enterprises to adopt e-learning, which is driving the growth of the market. Corporate e-learning Market Challenge:

Adoption of microlearning:

The concept of microlearning is increasingly becoming popular among the end-users in the market. It deals with the use of bite-sized learning modules that enable users to understand the concepts within a shorter time. Also, the concise and relevant information offered by microlearning helps address the knowledge gaps of learners. Such benefits are increasing the popularity of microlearning. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Related Reports:

Product-based Sales Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Corporate Training Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Corporate E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 37.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio