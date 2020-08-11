Corporate Floors and Its Family of Facilities Maintenance Companies Become Certified B Corporations

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Floors Inc. and its affiliated brands, APEX Surface Care , Texas Carpet Recycling and APEX Property Services, announced today that they have become Certified B Corporations® (B Corps™) by meeting the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

B Corp Certification means each member of the family of companies has met stringent global performance standards that are comprehensive and verified. Going forward, each brand is both ethically and legally required to consider the impact of its decisions on all stakeholders, including employees, the community at large and end-user customers.

"For more than 20 years, we've been inspired to use our business as a force for good in the world," said Thomas Holland, CEO and founder of Corporate Floors, APEX Surface Care, Texas Carpet Recycling and APEX Property Services. "B Corp Certification further validates and solidifies our commitment to operating ethically and empathically as a leader in the sustainability and social movement in our industry."

Examples of how Corporate Floors and its family of brands live their B Corp values are abundant. Some highlights include:

Committing to recycling carpet, ceiling tile, post-industrial fiberglass and packaging from all its brands. In 2019 Corporate Floors recycled more than 700 tons of carpet, 1,500 tons of fiberglass, 16 tons of packaging, and 8 tons of ceiling tile, saving landfills from more than 2,200 tons of material in a single year.

In 2019 Corporate Floors recycled more than 700 tons of carpet, 1,500 tons of fiberglass, 16 tons of packaging, and 8 tons of ceiling tile, saving landfills from more than 2,200 tons of material in a single year. Supporting employees' advancement in their work and communities. Corporate Floors offers employees numerous opportunities to give back to their communities through pro bono services, donations and employee giving campaigns. Recently, APEX Surface Care launched a pro bono cleaning program for homeless shelters and other nonprofits battling the spread of COVID-19. In 2019 the company donated tens of thousands of dollars directly or through in-kind services to many charities throughout Texas , California and Colorado and paid out over $250,000 in bonuses to its team members, ensuring they shared in the companies' successes.

Corporate Floors offers employees numerous opportunities to give back to their communities through pro bono services, donations and employee giving campaigns. Recently, APEX Surface Care for homeless shelters and other nonprofits battling the spread of COVID-19. In 2019 the company donated tens of thousands of dollars directly or through in-kind services to many charities throughout , and and paid out over in bonuses to its team members, ensuring they shared in the companies' successes. Advancing opportunities for women in the facilities management field. APEX Surface Care is a founding and continuing sponsor of Women in Facilities Management (WIFM), the only professional nonprofit trade association focused solely on furthering the advancement of women in commercial facilities management careers.

"Many of our corporate customers have vowed to work only with companies that can demonstrate their shared commitment to just values, are making a measurable impact on their communities, and are transparent and fair with their staff," continued Holland. "Our B Corp Certification will give our customers the assurances they need to work with our entire family of companies."

About Corporate Floors

Headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, Corporate Floors is a 23-year-old commercial flooring product and services company with three additional, independently operated brands: APEX Surface Care , a national specialty surface care company dedicated to extending the life of commercial interior assets; Texas Carpet Recycling , a commercial carpet recycling company; and APEX Property Services, which provides innovative commercial building maintenance solutions. All four companies are values-based businesses that operate in more than 40 U.S. states and Canada, and serve some of the world's most recognized brands. To learn more about Corporate Floors, including its services, environmental standards and the company's social responsibility commitment, please visit www.corporatefloors.com

