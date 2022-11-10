Corporate Leadership Training Market to grow by USD 18.59 Bn by 2026, Increased Spending On Corporate Leadership Training to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Leadership Training Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the corporate leadership training market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 18.59 billion at a CAGR of 9.51%. 41% of the growth will originate from North America To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free sample report.

Corporate Leadership Training Market: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Leadership Training Market

Application

Online training



The corporate leadership training market share growth by the online training segment will be significant during the forecast period. The expansion of the worldwide corporate leadership market will be fueled in the coming years by the numerous advantages of online training. Major companies like Franklin Covey and Dale Carnegie and Associates have already embraced online training techniques.

ILT



Blended training

Geography

North America



North America will account for 41% of market growth. The primary markets for corporate leadership training in North America are the United States and Canada . This region's market will grow faster than those in South America , Europe , and the Middle East and Africa. The huge increase in MNC spending on leadership training programs will support the growth of the corporate leadership training market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Buy a Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Corporate Leadership Training Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The rise in expenditure on corporate leadership training is one of the major drivers fueling the expansion of the global market for this service. Since it is more cost-effective for a business to fill senior roles from within its hierarchy than employing an external resource, organizations are investing more in leadership training every year. In order to develop their own staff as leaders, organizations have begun to engage in leadership development. Organizations must train their staff to help the business become more agile and adapt to the quickly changing business environment.

is one of the major drivers fueling the expansion of the global market for this service. Since it is more cost-effective for a business to fill senior roles from within its hierarchy than employing an external resource, organizations are investing more in leadership training every year. In order to develop their own staff as leaders, organizations have begun to engage in leadership development. Organizations must train their staff to help the business become more agile and adapt to the quickly changing business environment. Market Challenges

The fierce competition among providers is one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the global market for corporate leadership training. In order to maintain a competitive edge in the market and make the present programs and services obsolete, vendors frequently develop new programs and services. Since the entrance hurdles to the industry are not extremely high, a significant number of small and regional companies may enter the market. However, these small vendors face the challenge of effective implementation of training programs.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

Corporate Leadership Training Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·

D2L Corp.



Articulate Global Inc.



Bauer Media Group Inc.



BTS Group AB



City and Guilds Group



Computer Generated Solutions Inc.



Development Dimensions International Inc.



Allen Communication Learning Services



Franklin Covey Co.



Future London Academy Ltd.



GBS Corporate Training Ltd.



Global Training Solutions Inc.



Interaction Associates Inc.



Korn Ferry

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $18.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled D2L Corp., Articulate Global Inc., Bauer Media Group Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Development Dimensions International Inc., Allen Communication Learning Services, Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Online training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 ILT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Blended training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allen Communication Learning Services

10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

10.5 City and Guilds Group

10.6 D2L Corp.

10.7 Franklin Covey Co.

10.8 Interaction Associates Inc.

10.9 Korn Ferry

10.10 Learning Technologies Group Plc

10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

10.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

