Corporate Life During COVID at A1 Medical Imaging

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the direction of Peter Solodko, CEO of A1 Imaging Centers, LLC d/b/a A1 Medical Imaging (a Consolidated Healthcare company), the corporate headquarters located in Sarasota, Florida, is working better and more efficiently since the pandemic began over 10 months ago.

A1 Medical Imaging has magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) clinics throughout the state of Florida and part of Georgia. The corporate office oversees the clinics and provides centralized services including administration, human resources, transcription, finance, insurance contracting, information systems and technology, billing and collection, and medical technology.

"In late March last year, I decided to have most of our corporate employees work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Peter Solodko states. "I made that decision because the health and safety of our employees are of major importance to me. My original plan was to have everyone return to the main office after one month. It quickly became obvious that staff would need to remain and work from home until the pandemic subsided. We didn't know how this would affect our operations, but once we restructured our IT and communications functionality to support remote working, we began to realize there were benefits derived from this approach."

The company has experienced an increase in productivity and efficiency, and a reduction in expenses. Employees are staying more focused on their work. There is less commotion and fewer business interruptions. A positive effect can be seen in the collection of payments, which has improved slightly. There is less need for office space, resulting in cost savings. Office supply costs have decreased somewhat, too, even though the company supplies each at-home employee with whatever is needed.

The few staff members who remain at the corporate office follow the CDC guidelines of wearing masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing. All vendors and deliveries remain outside.

"There are some additional benefits in this at-home working model," Solodko added. "Employees are saving time and money since they're not commuting to work. They are able to spend more quality time with those around them. I also believe they may be feeling less stressed about their work. It's quite possible that we will continue working this way even after the pandemic is behind us."

A1 Medical Imaging

