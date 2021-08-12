Corporate podcast leader FieldCast announces partnership with Blue Microphones to offer professional, studio-quality audio

Companies are turning to podcasting as a highly effective way to deliver information to employees and build culture. Tweet this

The partnership will feature FieldCast's industry leading enterprise podcast software on BlueMic.com, alongside common use cases for private podcasting for the business, medical and educational communities. Blue Microphone buyers will receive a 20% discount on any software package purchased from FieldCast, through entering code BLUE20. All FieldCast customers in the Plus and Premium tiers will receive a complimentary Blue Yeti Nano premium USB microphone.

The partnership will connect customers of FieldCast's secure, private platform and services ecosystem for employee communications podcasting with the users of Blue's premium USB microphones designed for broadcast-quality podcasting. Blue and FieldCast are also exploring additional partnerships to meet the complex internal and external communications needs of global businesses.

FieldCast Founder Gary Reynolds said the partnership will showcase his company's first-to-market podcast ecosystem, custom-designed for business users, to Blue's discerning corporate clients. "It's a win for both companies to highlight FieldCast's private and secure corporate podcast platform to business consumers who appreciate Blue's amazing microphone technology."

Reynolds noted that many companies are turning to podcasting as a highly effective way to deliver information to employees and build corporate culture among remote workers as companies to continue to negotiate in person, remote and hybrid work environments. Internal podcasts are particularly useful to communicate with millennial workers, who prefer audio platforms to emails and appreciate the mobility podcasts provide, they said.

About FieldCast, LLC

Milwaukee-based FieldCast has developed the first private podcasting ecosystem for business. FieldCast tools and services allow companies to securely engage their teams through the convenience of mobile devices and the voices of company leadership. Business users can create a podcast in minutes with FieldCast's platform or turn to the company's veteran podcast pros to help create private content that adds passion, personality and connection to the workplace. Podcasts are delivered on the most secure private podcasting platform, with desktop recording and detailed listener analytics included. For more information, visit www.fieldcast.co.

SOURCE FieldCast LLC

Related Links

http://fieldcast.co/

