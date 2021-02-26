Corporate Real Estate Week Set To Showcase The Work of Corporate Real Estate Professionals As CoreNet Global Tracks The Impact of the Pandemic

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreNet Global, the global association for corporate real estate professionals, will host Corporate Real Estate Week, March 15-19, 2021, as the association tracks the impact of the pandemic on how people live and work.

Corporate Real Estate Week will celebrate the strategic role that the corporate real estate profession plays within the corporate infrastructure and inform the global business community about how the work of corporate real estate professionals shapes the workplace, employee wellness and safety, the implementation of new technologies for the built environment, and even the interplay of urban planning and corporate site location decisions.



In its most recent survey of corporate real estate professionals, CoreNet Global found:

Two years from now, 36 percent of the respondents project that their company's overall real estate footprint will shrink by between 10 and 30 percent.

Following the pandemic, respondents report the following percentages of the typical work week spent in various locations: 46 percent in a traditional office; 43 percent home-based or other remote location; 11 percent in a co-working environment.

Eighty-eight percent report that the role of the office moving forward will be for teamwork and collaboration as opposed to individual work.

Fifty-eight percent report that it will still be after June 2021 until at least half of the workers that have been displaced due to the pandemic will return to the workplace.

"Corporate real estate professionals have for many years predicted and implemented trends that have dramatically improved the workplace and corporate success," said Angela Cain, CEO of CoreNet Global. "The pandemic has forced a reckoning with remote and distributed work that corporate real estate professionals were well prepared for, and it will be up to our profession to chart the way forward after the crisis has ended. Corporate Real Estate Week will be both an acknowledgement of those contributions and an opportunity to think strategically about the return to the workplace."



Throughout the week, CoreNet Global will be releasing studies and data that demonstrate the contributions of corporate real estate professionals. In addition, each day of the week will have unique virtual programming and content dedicated to a specific component of the profession:

