Corporate Social Responsibility Expert Kim Wilson Appointed Executive Director of Global Cannabis Partnership

"Kim is a proactive and dynamic leader with a successful track record developing and managing social responsibility programs in a highly regulated industry," says Cynthia Goodwin, President and CSR Practice Lead at Revolution Strategy, the Managing Partner and Founder of the GCP. "The breadth of her experience managing responsible-use standards and CSR programs and policies in the lottery industry is not only transferable, but very valuable as the Partnership begins building the Responsible Cannabis Framework."

An active participant in numerous national and international CSR bodies and community boards, Wilson's priority is to advance the collective social responsibility efforts of members with one unified voice.

"Leaning on each other's expertise, this group will make a tremendous impact on the global cannabis industry through public awareness and education, informed consumer choice, research and marketing," says Wilson. "It's exciting to be at the precipice of this important work in an emerging sector."

Wilson will expand and implement plans to grow the Partnership to ensure its sustainability, and oversee the development and implementation of the Responsible Cannabis Framework. She will lead communications and engagement with the GCP's Advisory Board, Founding Members and Members; serve as the GCP's spokesperson; manage budgeting and reporting; and work with the membership to achieve the ambitions of the GCP.

She has spent the past 11 years at Atlantic Lottery Corporation as Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility. During her time at Atlantic Lottery, Wilson led, developed, prepared and executed its CSR strategy, which included a focus on diversity and inclusion, health and wellness, volunteerism and responsible gambling. A seasoned media and public relations practitioner who is also fluently bilingual, she has a talent for building and inspiring cooperation at various organizational levels and spearheading forward-thinking strategies.

Wilson has a certificate in Corporate Social Responsibility from the University of St. Michael's College at the University of Toronto, and a Bachelor of Public Relations degree (with a French concentration) from Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax. She is also a Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, and Chair of the Multiple Sclerosis Society's Atlantic Division Council.

The GCP is the first of its kind in the growing global recreational cannabis industry. To date, 16 well-respected organizations have joined the Partnership, representing a cross-section of organizations that play – or will play – a role in the legal, adult-use recreational cannabis supply chain. Founding GCP members include: Cannabis NB, Canopy Growth, Aphria, The Green Organic Dutchman, GreenStar Brands, High Park Company, Up Cannabis, MedReleaf, Cansortium Holdings, T4G Limited, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, EY, PwC Canada, Cannabis Compliance Inc., Civilized and Business of Cannabis.

With the Founding Members in place, the GCP is opening up membership to its broader Member category. The new Member category will help the GCP achieve its purpose of setting a standard for responsibility within the cannabis industry in an inclusive manner.

About the Global Cannabis Partnership:



Founded by Revolution Strategy, the Global Cannabis Partnership is a collaboration of leaders in the government-sanctioned, adult-use recreational cannabis industry. With representation from government, private-sector and affiliate organizations, the GCP is creating an international standard for the safe and responsible production, distribution and consumption of legal recreational cannabis. One of its first activities will be to create a Responsible Cannabis Framework, to shape the face of social responsibility in the recreational cannabis industry. For more information, visit globalcannabispartnership.com.

SOURCE Civilized Worldwide Inc. (Civilized)

Related Links

https://www.civilized.life/

