Corporate Training Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025| Technavio

The digitization of learning materials, growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, increased emphasis on learning analytics, the surging use of microlearning and gamification in corporate training, and the emergence of IoT and wearable devices will accelerate the market's growth in the long run. However, a lack of effective metrics and increasing competition from the unorganized sector will hinder market growth during the next few years.

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Corporate Training Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Technical Courses



Non Technical Courses

Geography

Western Europe



Nordic Countries



Southern Europe



Central And Eastern Europe

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The corporate training market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the corporate training market in Europe in the education services industry include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in Europe size

size Corporate Training Market in Europe trends

trends Corporate Training Market in Europe analysis

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the corporate training market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

