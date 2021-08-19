Corporate Training Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025| Technavio
Aug 19, 2021, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 14.06 billion is expected in the corporate training market in Europe during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the corporate training market in Europe in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The digitization of learning materials, growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, increased emphasis on learning analytics, the surging use of microlearning and gamification in corporate training, and the emergence of IoT and wearable devices will accelerate the market's growth in the long run. However, a lack of effective metrics and increasing competition from the unorganized sector will hinder market growth during the next few years.
Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Corporate Training Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Technical Courses
- Non Technical Courses
- Geography
- Western Europe
- Nordic Countries
- Southern Europe
- Central And Eastern Europe
Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The corporate training market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the corporate training market in Europe in the education services industry include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Corporate Training Market in Europe size
- Corporate Training Market in Europe trends
- Corporate Training Market in Europe analysis
Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate training market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate training market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
