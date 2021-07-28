Corporate Training Market in Europe to grow by USD 14.06 billion|Technavio

The report on the corporate training market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the digitization of learning materials, the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules.

The corporate training market in Europe analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased emphasis on learning analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth in Europe during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The corporate training market in Europe covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market In Europe Sizing

Corporate Training Market In Europe Forecast

Corporate Training Market In Europe Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

