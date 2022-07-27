Corporate Training Market in Europe to record USD 11.79 Bn growth -- Driven by the digitization of learning materials

Jul 27, 2022, 04:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate Training Market in Europe Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 11.79 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The corporate training market in Europe is highly fragmented, with players offering innovative, technologically advanced training solutions to keep employees of organizations engaged and actively involved in learning processes. The thriving market in Europe is offering numerous revenue-generation opportunities. Vendors offering traditional instructor-led corporate training solutions give way to online blended and virtual training sessions, resulting in a more fragmented market. Continuous mergers and acquisitions in the market is intensifying of the competition. Established players are investing in developing and strengthening their training offerings to ensure higher employee retention and improve brand recognition in the region. Collaboration with emerging startups allows established players to leverage advantages offered by their products and enhance their product portfolio.
Digitization of learning materials has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, technical constraints to implementing corporate training might hamper the market growth. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio identifies Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd. as dominant players in the market. Request Sample Report Here
The corporate training market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Technical Course
- Non-technical Course
The market observed significant demand for technical courses in 2021. The segment is driven by the need for staying updated on the latest technologies to have successful career prospects. Also, the increasing number of SMBs in the Nordic countries is driving the demand for technical courses.
- Geography
- Western Europe
- Nordic Countries
- Southern Europe
- Central and Eastern Europe
The market will observe maximum growth in Western Europe during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The corporate training market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate training market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate training market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors in Europe
- Corporate Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
- Corporate Leadership Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
|
Corporate Training Market in Europe: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 11.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.82
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS Group, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Technical course - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technical course - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Non-technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-technical course - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-technical course - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Western Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Western Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Nordic Countries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Nordic Countries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Nordic Countries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Southern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Southern Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Southern Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Central and Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Central and Eastern Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Central and Eastern Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 59: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 60: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 61: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 62: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 63: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 64: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Articulate Global Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Articulate Global Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Articulate Global Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 72: Articulate Global Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 City and Guilds Group
- Exhibit 78: City and Guilds Group - Overview
- Exhibit 79: City and Guilds Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 80: City and Guilds Group - Key offerings
- 10.7 D2L Corp.
- Exhibit 81: D2L Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: D2L Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 83: D2L Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 84: D2L Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Franklin Covey Co.
- Exhibit 85: Franklin Covey Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Franklin Covey Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Franklin Covey Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Franklin Covey Co. - Segment focus
- 10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 89: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Korn Ferry
- Exhibit 93: Korn Ferry - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Korn Ferry - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Korn Ferry - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Korn Ferry - Segment focus
- 10.11 Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Exhibit 97: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Skillsoft Ltd.
- Exhibit 102: Skillsoft Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Skillsoft Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Skillsoft Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 105: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 106: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 108: Research methodology
- Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 110: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 111: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article