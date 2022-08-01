Corporate Training Market in Latin America Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Drivers

Increased need for employee skill enhancement

Expansion of SMBs and government emphasis on workforce skill enhancement

Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules

Market Trends

Emergence of gamification in corporate training

Pervasiveness of AR in corporate leadership training

Increased role of analytics in corporate training

Market Challenges

Budgetary concerns

Lack of standardization and efficient metrics to measure effectiveness of training programs

Difficulties in developing and distributing digital content

Vendor Landscape

The report analyses the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. The corporate training market in Latin America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing newer and unique products to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers corporate leadership trainings such as Storyline 360, Rise 360, Content Library 360, Review 360 and others.

City & Guilds Group - The company provides leadership, coaching and management qualifications and training through ILM.

D2L Corp. - The company offers corporate leadership trainings through D2l online courses.

Corporate Training Market in Latin America : Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Product (technical training and non-technical training) and Application (large enterprises, medium enterprises, and small enterprises).

The corporate training market share growth in Latin America by the technical training segment will be significant during the forecast period. Market vendors will be focusing on grabbing business opportunities from this segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Moreover, this report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the corporate training market size in Latin America .

Corporate Training Market in Latin America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.36 Performing market contribution Latin America at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Small enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Articulate Global Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Franklin Covey Co.

GP Strategies Corp.

Interaction Associates Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

