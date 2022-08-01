Corporate Training Market in Latin America Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Aug 01, 2022, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CORPORATE TRAINING MARKET IN LATIN AMERICA is a part of the global education services industry. The market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. Moreover, the corporate training market value in Latin America is set to grow by USD 2.95 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Market Drivers
- Increased need for employee skill enhancement
- Expansion of SMBs and government emphasis on workforce skill enhancement
- Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules
Market Trends
- Emergence of gamification in corporate training
- Pervasiveness of AR in corporate leadership training
- Increased role of analytics in corporate training
Market Challenges
- Budgetary concerns
- Lack of standardization and efficient metrics to measure effectiveness of training programs
- Difficulties in developing and distributing digital content
The report analyses the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. The corporate training market in Latin America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing newer and unique products to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers corporate leadership trainings such as Storyline 360, Rise 360, Content Library 360, Review 360 and others.
- City & Guilds Group - The company provides leadership, coaching and management qualifications and training through ILM.
- D2L Corp. - The company offers corporate leadership trainings through D2l online courses.
The market is segmented by Product (technical training and non-technical training) and Application (large enterprises, medium enterprises, and small enterprises).
- The corporate training market share growth in Latin America by the technical training segment will be significant during the forecast period. Market vendors will be focusing on grabbing business opportunities from this segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
- Moreover, this report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the corporate training market size in Latin America.
Corporate Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 46.22 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.77% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is notably driving the corporate training market growth, although factors such as the budgetary concerns may impede the market growth. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE
Corporate Leadership Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 18.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.51% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The corporate leadership training market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological and product innovation to compete in the market. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE
|
Corporate Training Market in Latin America Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.95 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.36
|
Performing market contribution
|
Latin America at 100%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Small enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Articulate Global Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- Interaction Associates Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
