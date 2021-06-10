Corporate Training Market in the US | $ 19.51 Billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 10, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 19.51 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the corporate training market in us to register a CAGR of over 10%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Corporate Training Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Technical Courses
- Non-technical Courses
- End-user
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- IT
- Others
Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the corporate training market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Corporate Training Market in US size
- Corporate Training Market in US trends
- Corporate Training Market in US industry analysis
Growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning may threaten the growth of the market.
Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate training market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors
