Corporate Training Market in the US to Grow by USD 19.51 Bn | Adobe Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The corporate training market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

The corporate training market in US report covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Technical Courses



Non-technical Courses

By product, the technical courses segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period owing to the rising need for skilling employees on continuously evolving technologies.

End-user

Manufacturing



Healthcare



BFSI



IT



Others

By end-user, the manufacturing segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

Method

Blended learning



Offline learning



Online learning

By method, the blended learning segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Drivers and Challenges

The emergence of cost effective e-learning training modules is driving the corporate training market growth in US. Organizations are increasingly adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to train their employees. Therefore, vendors are introducing solutions, technologies, systems, and courses at affordable prices.

Factors such as the growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning may challenge market growth. Several organizations are investing in the creation of personalized MOOCs that are tailor-made to their core competencies and requirements. The popularity of MOOCs is growing among organizations that require large-scale training programs for employees.

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Key Vendor Offerings

Adobe Inc. - Key programs offered by the company include Photoshop basics for eLearning designers and Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate Program.

Cisco Systems Inc. - Key programs offered by the company include CCNA Preparation Bundle and Implementing and Administering Cisco Solutions (CCNA) v1.0.

City & Guilds Group - Key programs offered by the company include vocational qualifications and workforce management training.

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the corporate training market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate training market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market in us, vendors

Corporate Training Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 19.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.31 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

