Corporate Training Market in US to Record a CAGR of 10%, Emergence of Cost Effective E-learning Training Modules to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate Training Market in US by Product (Technical courses and Non-technical courses) and End-user (Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, IT, and Others) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the corporate training market size in the US between 2020 and 2025 is USD 19.51 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.
- Market Driver: Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules
- Market Challenge: Growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning
The corporate training market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of several international and regional players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Corporate organizations are collaborating with vendors for the development and implementation of technical and non-technical training through digital tools owing to the rapid shift toward digitalization. Established international vendors that provide corporate training services in the US have a competitive edge in the market owing to their high investment capabilities, brand name, and large scale of operations. However, new entrants have low entry barriers due to relaxed regulations and easy access to distribution channels.
By product, the technical training segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Technical courses focus on training employees on knowledge and skills that are essential and relevant to specific industries. These courses largely include training related to plant or facility management, new recruitment fundamentals, product and software feature training, programming language training, sales training, and process safety management, among others. Vendors in the corporate training market in the US offer a range of blended, offline, and online technical courses for a variety of technical requirements. Organizations are increasingly adopting blended learning approaches to train their employees on technical courses. They are encouraging employees to undergo online skill-based training courses and assessments due to constraints related to the shortage of man-hours and the increase in overall training expenses. They also organize instructor-led classroom-based training sessions to clarify doubts and enable interactive real-time discussions related to technical skill sets and product knowledge between instructors and employees. The adoption of video-based, simulation-based, and game-based elements in technical courses improves employee engagement and ensures knowledge retention.
The growth of this segment is expected to remain steady during the forecast period owing to the increasing need for skilling employees. Moreover, government initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of manufacturing jobs, which will increase the need for offering technical training to employees in the manufacturing sector during the forecast period.
|
Corporate Training Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 19.51 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.31
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- IT - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Method
- Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Method
Customer landscape
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
