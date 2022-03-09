Corporate Training Market Size to Grow by USD 40.21 Billion | By Product (technical training and non-technical training) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

The corporate training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. among others.

Adobe Inc. - In July 2021 , the company launched Adobe Analytics for higher education to advance digital literacy

In , the company launched Adobe Analytics for higher education to advance digital literacy Cisco Systems Inc - In July 2021 , the company acquired Socio Labs, an event company

In , the company acquired Socio Labs, an event company John Wiley and Sons Inc. - In March 2021 , the company partnered with NUS Advanced Computing for Executives to launch a global certification program aimed to close the technology skills gap.

Geographical Market Analysis

43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for corporate training in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

The presence of many MNCs and large organizations will facilitate the corporate training market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The corporate training market share growth by the technical training segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period owing to the rising need for skilling employees on continuously evolving technologies. The growing prominence of online courses will further augment the adoption of technical training courses in the corporate training market during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver:

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will fuel the growth of the corporate training market size. Organizations are increasingly adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to train their employees. The transition of organizations from conventional training to e-learning helps them in saving employees' working hours, and it is convenient to maintain, update, and store information more effectively. Vendors are introducing solutions, technologies, systems, and courses at affordable prices to corporations buying them in bulk quantities to meet the demand of their employees. The growing popularity of online learning has helped employees in saving their time and money in reskilling themselves, unlike enrolling in conventional training sessions conducted in corporations that consume more time in addition to the regular working hours.

Key Market Challenge:

Budgetary concerns will be a major challenge for the corporate training market. Organizations across the globe have certain fixed budgets allocated for employee training. Companies with sufficient budgets own essential hardware and software solutions or systems. However, organizations with limited budgets may prefer continuing with the conventional training methodologies, without incurring extra expenditure on buying new tools and technologies. This, in turn, may hamper the growth of the corporate training market.

Corporate Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 40.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

