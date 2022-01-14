Corporate Training Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% by 2025| Evolving Opportunities with Adobe Inc. & Cisco Systems Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Corporate Training Market: Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules to drive growth

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will fuel the growth of the corporate training market size. Organizations are increasingly adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to train their employees. The transition of organizations from conventional training to e-learning helps them in saving employees' working hours, and it is convenient to maintain, update, and store information more effectively. Vendors are introducing solutions, technologies, systems, and courses at affordable prices to corporations buying them in bulk quantities to meet the demand of their employees. The growing popularity of online learning has helped employees in saving their time and money in reskilling themselves, unlike enrolling in conventional training sessions conducted in corporations that consume more time in addition to the regular working hours.

Corporate Training Market: Budgetary concerns may impede the market growth

Budgetary concerns will be a major challenge for the corporate training market. Organizations across the globe have certain fixed budgets allocated for employee training. Companies with sufficient budgets own essential hardware and software solutions or systems. However, organizations with limited budgets may prefer continuing with the conventional training methodologies, without incurring extra expenditure on buying new tools and technologies. This, in turn, may hamper the growth of the corporate training market.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The corporate training market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Corporate Training Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the corporate training market by Product (Technical training and Non-technical training) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The corporate training market share growth by the technical training segment will be significant for revenue generation. It is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period owing to the rising need for skilling employees on continuously evolving technologies. The growing prominence of online courses will further augment the adoption of technical training courses in the corporate training market during the forecast period.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the corporate training market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Corporate Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

