Corporate Wellness Market Size to Grow by USD 24.44 Billion | Central Wellness, ComPsych Corp., EXOS, and Sodexo Group among Dominant Vendors | Technavio

Jun 22, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 -- The "Corporate Wellness Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the corporate wellness market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 24.44 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report projects the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period. The increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs will influence the market positively. However, the poor engagement level of employees will emerge as a major challenge for global corporate wellness market growth.
Competitive Landscape
- The corporate wellness market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The corporate wellness market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- British United Provident Association Ltd.: The company offers corporate wellness such as health. insurance, health assessments, dental insurance, mind matters, cash plan, private GP and nurse services, occupational health.
- Central Wellness: The company offers corporate wellness such as health and wellness events, health and wellness coaching, health assessment.
- ComPsych Corp.: The company offers corporate wellness such as Health assessment, Tobacco cessation, Weight management, Lifestyle coaching, Worksite wellness, challenges, Mobile and online tools and incentive tracking, Ongoing education and communications.
- EXOS: The company offers corporate wellness such as corporate wellness programs which are the combination of wellness services, technology, fitness facilities.
- Sodexo Group: The company offers corporate wellness such as corporate wellness programs.
Some other companies covered in this report are:
- Fit Athletic Club LLC
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- Vitality Group LLC
- WebMD Health Services Group Inc.
- WorkStride
Key Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
The corporate wellness market report is segmented by Application (health assessments and screenings, nutrition and fitness, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- The health assessments and screenings application segment held the largest corporate wellness market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of workplace health assessment involving the assessment of current workplace wellness programs, physical environment, policies of the organization, and an employee survey followed by a questionnaire to identify behaviors, health concerns, and interests of employees.
- 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for corporate wellness market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs will facilitate the corporate wellness market growth in North America over the forecast period.
|
Corporate Wellness Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$24.44 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.26
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Canada, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
British United Provident Association Ltd., Central Wellness, ComPsych Corp., EXOS, Fit Athletic Club LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Sodexo Group, Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., and WorkStride
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article