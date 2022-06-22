Corporate Wellness Market Size to Grow by USD 24.44 Billion | Central Wellness, ComPsych Corp., EXOS, and Sodexo Group among Dominant Vendors | Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report .

Competitive Landscape

The corporate wellness market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The corporate wellness market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

British United Provident Association Ltd.: The company offers corporate wellness such as health. insurance, health assessments, dental insurance, mind matters, cash plan, private GP and nurse services, occupational health.

Central Wellness: The company offers corporate wellness such as health and wellness events, health and wellness coaching, health assessment.

ComPsych Corp.: The company offers corporate wellness such as Health assessment, Tobacco cessation, Weight management, Lifestyle coaching, Worksite wellness, challenges, Mobile and online tools and incentive tracking, Ongoing education and communications.

EXOS: The company offers corporate wellness such as corporate wellness programs which are the combination of wellness services, technology, fitness facilities.

Sodexo Group: The company offers corporate wellness such as corporate wellness programs.

Some other companies covered in this report are:

Fit Athletic Club LLC



Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings



Vitality Group LLC



WebMD Health Services Group Inc.



WorkStride

Key Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The corporate wellness market report is segmented by Application (health assessments and screenings, nutrition and fitness, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The health assessments and screenings application segment held the largest corporate wellness market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of workplace health assessment involving the assessment of current workplace wellness programs, physical environment, policies of the organization, and an employee survey followed by a questionnaire to identify behaviors, health concerns, and interests of employees.

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for corporate wellness market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs will facilitate the corporate wellness market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Corporate Wellness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88% Market growth 2021-2025 $24.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled British United Provident Association Ltd., Central Wellness, ComPsych Corp., EXOS, Fit Athletic Club LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Sodexo Group, Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., and WorkStride Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Leisure facilities

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Health assessments and screenings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Health assessments and screenings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Health assessments and screenings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Nutrition and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Nutrition and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Nutrition and fitness - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 British United Provident Association Ltd.

Exhibit 45: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 46: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: British United Provident Association Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 48: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Central Wellness

Exhibit 50: Central Wellness - Overview



Exhibit 51: Central Wellness - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Central Wellness - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Central Wellness - Segment focus

10.5 ComPsych Corp.

Exhibit 54: ComPsych Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: ComPsych Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: ComPsych Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 EXOS

Exhibit 57: EXOS - Overview



Exhibit 58: EXOS - Product and service



Exhibit 59: EXOS - Key offerings

10.7 Fit Athletic Club LLC

Exhibit 60: Fit Athletic Club LLC - Overview



Exhibit 61: Fit Athletic Club LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Fit Athletic Club LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Exhibit 63: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 64: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings – Key news



Exhibit 66: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Segment focus

10.9 Sodexo Group

Exhibit 68: Sodexo Group - Overview



Exhibit 69: Sodexo Group - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Sodexo Group – Key news



Exhibit 71: Sodexo Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Sodexo Group - Segment focus

10.10 Vitality Group LLC

Exhibit 73: Vitality Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 74: Vitality Group LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Vitality Group LLC – Key news



Exhibit 76: Vitality Group LLC - Key offerings

10.11 WebMD Health Services Group Inc.

Exhibit 77: WebMD Health Services Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: WebMD Health Services Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: WebMD Health Services Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 WorkStride

Exhibit 80: WorkStride - Overview



Exhibit 81: WorkStride - Product and service



Exhibit 82: WorkStride - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

