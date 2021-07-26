Corporate Wellness Market to grow by $ 24.44 billion during 2021-2025 |Insights on COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products offered by Major Companies| Technavio
Jul 26, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 24.44 billion is expected in the corporate wellness market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the corporate wellness market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs, the need for improved employee productivity, and the increasing product offerings will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The corporate wellness market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Corporate Wellness Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The corporate wellness market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Health Assessments And Screenings
- Nutrition And Fitness
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Corporate Wellness Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the corporate wellness market in the leisure facilities industry include British United Provident Association Ltd., Central Wellness, ComPsych Corp., EXOS, Fit Athletic Club LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Sodexo Group, Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., and WorkStride. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Corporate Wellness Market size
- Corporate Wellness Market trends
- Corporate Wellness Market industry analysis
The increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the poor engagement level of employees will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate wellness market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Corporate Wellness Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate wellness market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate wellness market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate wellness market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate wellness market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Health assessments and screenings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nutrition and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- British United Provident Association Ltd.
- Central Wellness
- ComPsych Corp.
- EXOS
- Fit Athletic Club LLC
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- Sodexo Group
- Vitality Group LLC
- WebMD Health Services Group Inc.
- WorkStride
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
