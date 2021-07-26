Corporate Wellness Market to grow by $ 24.44 billion during 2021-2025 |Insights on COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products offered by Major Companies| Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Factors such as the increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs, the need for improved employee productivity, and the increasing product offerings will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The corporate wellness market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Corporate Wellness Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The corporate wellness market is segmented as below:

Application

Health Assessments And Screenings



Nutrition And Fitness



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Corporate Wellness Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the corporate wellness market in the leisure facilities industry include British United Provident Association Ltd., Central Wellness, ComPsych Corp., EXOS, Fit Athletic Club LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Sodexo Group, Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., and WorkStride. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Corporate Wellness Market size

Corporate Wellness Market trends

Corporate Wellness Market industry analysis

The increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the poor engagement level of employees will hamper the market growth.

Corporate Wellness Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate wellness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate wellness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate wellness market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate wellness market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Health assessments and screenings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nutrition and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

British United Provident Association Ltd.

Central Wellness

ComPsych Corp.

EXOS

Fit Athletic Club LLC

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Sodexo Group

Vitality Group LLC

WebMD Health Services Group Inc.

WorkStride

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

