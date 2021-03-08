Corporations, Celebrities Join WPHF Call for Action: Support 1,000 Women Leaders on the Frontlines

"Today we're using our collective voice to celebrate the unlimited and transformative power of women" - Kristen Bell

"Women civil society leaders in conflict settings are effective and proven agents of change," said Ghita El Khyari, Head of the United Nations WPHF. "Despite this, only 0.2 percent of billions of dollars in aid for crisis-affected countries is dedicated to women's organizations. This campaign is amplifying their voices and urgent calls for action."

The campaign will launch on International Women's Day at an awareness-raising and fundraising event made possible by The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, The Starbucks Foundation, Logos Capital, L I G H T S P A C E, and Medela. These private sector partners are leading the way in their industries by providing innovation and support for women who build peace worldwide.

Whoopi Goldberg will host the campaign launch event, featuring WPHF Global Advocate Kristen Bell, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leymah Gbowee, Senior Gender Advisor to the UN Secretary General Nahla Valji, Chief of UN Women's Peace, Security and Humanitarian Section Paivi Kannisto and Razia Saltana of the Rohingya Women Welfare Society, a WPHF civil society partner in Bangladesh.

Tonight two global landmarks - the London Eye in the United Kingdom and the Jet D'eau in Switzerland - will illuminate in the colors of WPHF to mark the campaign launch and honor local women leaders everywhere working to build a brighter, more peaceful and resilient world.

Since its establishment in 2016, WPHF has supported over 220 women's organizations working to build peace and respond to humanitarian crises in 25 countries. Its new campaign outlines concrete steps that governments, the private sector and individuals can take to support the global women's movement for peace and equality.

"Everyone has a role to play to support women leaders," said WPHF Global Advocate Kristen Bell. "On this International Women's Day, we're using our collective voice to celebrate the unlimited and transformative power of women."

