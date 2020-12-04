Corrao Group Announces SurfaceTrends™ Integration for Salesforce Work.com

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrao Group, a consulting partner of Salesforce since 2008, has announced their latest solution to give companies instant visibility into the health of their facilities' high-touch points via Salesforce's Work.com solution. Corrao Group's SurfaceTrends™ integrates within Work.com's Command Center and provides real-time environmental surface results for companies getting back to work. Jack Corrao, Managing Partner of Corrao Group, said, "Our SurfaceTrends™ solution unifies the power of Salesforce's Work.com, 3M™ Healthcare, and Coastal Health USA. Providing real-time analytic data validating janitorial cleaning protocol is becoming mandatory for businesses and integrating with Salesforce's Work.com is critical for developing your back to work plan."

Corrao Group's SurfaceTrends™ leverages the data from Coastal Health USA to analyze and visualize how clean a surface is inside of Work.com. SurfaceTrends™ offers companies a proactive approach to managing your facilities' low, moderate, and high touch points or surfaces. "Being able to visualize and see in real-time how clean your surfaces are via 3M's ATP (Adenosine triphosphate) tester is opening a lot of people's eyes to how dirty their surfaces are," said Ashley Mullenaux, an Infectious Control Analyst at Coastal Health USA.

SurfaceTrends™ integrated with Work.com provides your company with:

Real-time analysis and visualization of the cleanliness of your high touch business surfaces

Automated alerts via Command Center and email for surfaces requiring immediate cleaning

Automated Slack notification based off of non conformant test results

Allows staff and visitors peace of mind with cleaning results

About Corrao Group

As everyday Salesforce power users, Corrao Group understands how flexible the Salesforce platform is to support every department of your business. We've worked with nearly 1,000 customers, implementing, customizing, and optimizing over 2,100 Salesforce projects. Since 2002, Corrao Group has been helping B2B organizations of all sizes successfully optimize their business processes with Salesforce.

About 3M

3M is the leading provider in worker safety, US health care, and consumer goods. 3M touches virtually every part of your life. With medical dressings that help wounds heal faster, reflective materials that make our roadways safer, and even stethoscopes that listen to astronauts' heartbeats in space, 3M and their technology make the impossible, possible.

