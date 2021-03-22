Corrao Group's SurfaceTrends™ Solution Provides Instant Cleanliness Analysis and Trending Data for Companies Getting Back to Work

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrao Group, a Salesforce consulting partner since 2008, has launched its SurfaceTrends cleanliness solution for Coastal Health USA's customers. Built on the Salesforce Work.com platform, SurfaceTrends helps organizations of all sizes get back to work safely during COVID-19 and beyond. The solution provides visibility into the cleanliness of high-touch surfaces around the workplace to help reduce bacteria, viruses, and COVID-19.

Coastal Health USA creates infection control plans (ICP) that audit a facility's cleanliness, implements antimicrobial solutions and disinfectants, and continuously tests the facility's cleanliness to ensure it's still a safe place for employees and guests to visit. Averaging about 800-1,100 ATP swab tests per month and growing, Coastal Health USA's manual process of testing and reporting cleanliness data results in spreadsheets became quickly unscalable. They needed a solution that could analyze and trend the testing results as soon as possible. SurfaceTrends™ allows them to instantaneously provide their customers with real-time reporting on the cleanliness of the surfaces around their buildings. What was a manual documenting process of a week is now done within minutes with SurfaceTrends.

"We found that we could not do our full audit and trend analysis manually. Time-wise, a week's process was too late for our customers", said Frank Desanti, Founder of Coastal Health USA. "Now, the testing data is imported into SurfaceTrends immediately after audits. Instantly, our customers and internal staff have access to the testing results in real-time and receive crucial notifications of testing failures through SurfaceTrends or an attached Slack Channel."

Over the past month, the solution has been utilized by numerous Coastal Health USA customers in Southern California to help keep their employees and guests safe. The new solution from Corrao Group lives within the Salesforce Work.com platform, leveraging real-time analytics and trends over time to help companies know how effective their cleaning and disinfecting has been. SurfaceTrend's key capabilities include:

Real-time analysis and trending of the cleanliness of high-touch surfaces around the facility.

Automated alerts via Command Center and email for surfaces requiring immediate cleaning and disinfecting.

Automated Slack notification to your Janitorial Group based on nonconformant test results.

Makes employees and guests more comfortable knowing they're being protected from bacteria and viruses.

"Corrao Group and Coastal Health USA continue to work alongside each other to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Having real-time insight into your facility's surface cleanliness is just one of the many solutions to helping organizations get back to work safely" said Jack Corrao, Managing Partner of Corrao Group.

New features of SurfaceTrends are expected in the coming months.

About Corrao Group

As everyday Salesforce power users, Corrao Group understands how flexible the Salesforce platform is to support every department of your business. They've worked with nearly 1,000 customers, implementing, customizing, and optimizing over 2,100 Salesforce projects. Since 2002, Corrao Group has helped B2B organizations of all sizes successfully optimize their business processes with Salesforce.

About Coastal Health USA

Coastal Health USA was established in 2018 with the mission of bringing Healthcare Infection Control solutions to the masses. Coastal Health USA audits the cleanliness of their customer's facilities, implements solutions to reduce bacteria, viruses, and COVID-19, and maintains the quality of these solutions over time. With over 15 years of Infection Control experience, their team has successfully implemented washable, antimicrobial, and UVC technology in facilities worldwide.

