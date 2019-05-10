Correction - Communiqué From the AGM and Statutory Board Meeting of Mycronic AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the press release published on May 9 2019, at 7:00 p.m. an incorrect reference was made to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. No such reference should have been made.

The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person stated above, on May 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com.

