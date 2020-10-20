Correction: Asetek Presents Third Quarter 2020 Results on Friday, 23 October

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Update/Correction: 
The time indication in today's invitation should have stated CEST (Central European Summer Time).

The correct time slots are:

                      

 Release of results

                                   

7:00 AM CEST                                               

        

 Presentation

                                   

8:30 AM CEST                                   

Asetek will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Friday, 23 October at 7:00 AM CEST.

CEO André Sloth Eriksen and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 8:30 AM CEST and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation. The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.

Webcast - audio and slide presentation:

Please join the results webcast via the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vmjbxrso

Conference call - audio only:Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior using the phone numbers and confirmation code below:

Copenhagen, Denmark:

+45 3272 8042

Oslo, Norway           

+47 2396 0264

Frankfurt, Germany

+49 (0) 69 2443 7351

London, United Kingdom:       

+44 (0) 8445 7188 92

Paris, France:                   

+33 (0) 1767 00794

New York, United States of America:    

+1 631 5107 495

Confirmation Code:     

2352504

The third quarter report and presentation will also be made available online at www.asetek.com and www.newsweb.no, as well as through news agencies.

A recorded version of the presentation will be made available at www.asetek.com approximately two hours after the presentation has concluded.

Q&A: The conference call lines will be opened for participants to ask question at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be submitted through the online webcast during the presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200
[email protected]

About Asetek:

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

