CORRECTION: Givsly's Season Without Swag Holiday Campaign Raises Over $341K For Nonprofits

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Givsly, a social impact company that drives business results through a culture of giving back, announces that its Season Without Swag campaign has raised $341,661 in donations. This innovative and first of its kind effort, Season Without Swag encouraged companies and individuals to use budgets previously spent promotional company swag and gifts that might go unused into meaningful charitable donations. Launched at the end of August, Season Without Swag raised donations through Giving Tuesday, December 1.

Since its launch, Season Without Swag experienced tremendous interest, as over 30 companies across advertising, media, marketing, and other industries got involved and made donations to a nonprofit of their choice. In addition, Givsly has over 720 professionals signed up on its platform to volunteer their time via virtual business meetings, which helped raise additional donations in the lead up to Giving Tuesday.

"Thanks to the generous donations and support from companies and individuals, we're thrilled that Season Without Swag has raised support for dozens of nonprofits, and that resources are being utilized to drive a positive social impact on the community around us" said Chad Hickey, Founder and CEO of Givsly. "Our goal as a company has been to send a meaningful message around the holidays, and this initiative does just that. Season Without Swag marks a significant achievement that will undoubtedly pave the way for Givsly to continue to provide unique and impactful solutions to people and nonprofits."

"Given the times we are in, the need for continued understanding and unity, Season Without Swag by Givsly is another great example of our industry taking action to support communities in need," said Amy Armstrong, Initiative CEO, U.S. "Initiative has been proud to collaborate with Givsly from the start. This effort of committing budgets previously earmarked by organizations for promotional swag, to instead a charitable donation has been something so many companies rallied around, and I can't wait to see what's next for Givsly."

Companies that have made donations include Fox, Hearst Magazines, LiveRamp, Yelp, Tivo, Undertone, Mobilefuse, S4M among dozens of others. Nonprofits donated to include American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Feeding America, American Red Cross, Empty Stocking Fund, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), American Cancer Society, Unicef, and others.

Through the Givsly platform, professionals can set aside up to an hour of meeting time a week, select nonprofits they care about, then share a profile. Within minutes, others can suggest new business meetings by donating to one's favorite cause. Once the meeting ends, the donation goes to the nonprofit of choice. It's a simple, yet impactful way for busy professionals and companies to give back without disrupting their business day.

Givsly is a social impact company that drives business results through a culture of giving back. By utilizing current business behaviors, Givsly's two core products – the Givsly platform and Givsly Experiences – develop turn-key social impact solutions for business through the time and resources used in everyday business responsibilities. Since its launch in April 2020, Givsly's platform works with more than 150 nonprofits and 720 business professionals volunteering their meeting time. For more information, visit www.givsly.com.

