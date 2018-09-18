CORRECTION: Huge Opportunities Booming for Cannabis Infused Products as Canada's Legalization Nears

PALM BEACH, Florida, September 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

There is a growing speculation and excitement building in the Cannabis industry of late as many are seeking any level of validation of the massive global potential of the cannabis industry as legalization looms in Canada. Validation seems to be more and more apparent as it was reported by BNNBloomberg.com recently that New Age Beverages Corp., which surged as much as 45% on September 5th merely for saying it tested a cannabis-infused beverage in Colorado at the Liolios Gateway Conference in San Francisco. Also it was reported by Bloomberg.com that Coca-Cola said it's monitoring the nascent industry and is interested in drinks infused with CBD -- the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn't get you high. However Coke downplayed the speculation this week but did indicate "we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time." This could be a great indication of things to come all while companies are already looking to the next phase of the Cannabis industry such as edibles and other THC-infused products and drinks. Active companies in the markets today include: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSX-V:WTER) (OTC :WTER ), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC :ACBFF ) (TSX :ACB ), Hexo Corp. (OTC :HYYDF ) (TSX :HEXO ), Constellation Brands (NYSE :STZ ) (NYSE :STZB ), Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX :WEED ) (NYSE :CGC ).

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSX-V:WTER.V) (OTCQB:WTER) BREAKING NEWS: The Alkaline Water Company, with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88® that are available in over 40,000 retail locations across the U.S., including 39 of the Top 50 Grocers in the U.S., is pleased to announce the formation of A88 Infused Beverage Division, Inc., a wholly owned Nevada corporation ("A88 Infused"). A88 Infused will focus on brand extension and product innovations in the healthful water category.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our new A88 Infused Beverage Division, Inc. Our national success with Alkaline88® and expertise gained in the enhanced water segment makes A88 Infused a logical step in Alkaline88®'s brand evolution. We have partnered with industry leaders and experts to develop healthful products using the technology currently used by Alkaline88® as their foundation," stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

"Consumer demand for enhanced and functional beverages is at an all-time high. Over 83% of consumers want some sort of nutritional or functional benefit in their water. A88 Infused is capitalizing on this trend with the planned launch of four new products centered around growing trends in the beverage space. A88 Infused is uniquely positioned to dominate these emerging beverage markets through our already established nationwide footprint of Alkaline88®," stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.



New Products Coming Soon to Market Will Include:

Hemp-derived CBD infused Alkaline88® water

Naturally Flavored Alkaline88® water

Natural Sparkling Alkaline88® water

Alkaline88® infused with Natural Vitamins and Minerals

"We expect these new products to be all natural and plant derived. Each of the four initial areas were chosen based on our current customer demand, consumer demand, and market potential. Each new product line is already in various stages of development. Management feels the formation of A88 Infused will hasten their speed to market while maintaining our momentum with our lead product, Alkaline88®. On October 17th of this year, CBD will be legal throughout all of Canada and is already legal in the U.S. We feel it is imperative that our hemp-derived CBD infused Alkaline88® water, along with each of the other products planned, be available for purchase throughout Canada and the U.S. We hope to be announcing many milestones over the next few months as we expand our brand offerings. Each product line was chosen based on our belief that consumers will embrace an infused Alkaline88® healthful product line. A brief overview of our current vision is outlined below," concluded Mr. Wright. Read this and more news for Alkaline Water Company at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/wter.html

In other industry developments in the markets:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX:ACBFF) (TSX :ACB.TO ) and its wholly owned subsidiary MedReleaf have entered into additional supply arrangements with a number of provinces across Canada to supply a broad range of dried flower and higher margin products, such as prerolls, oils and capsules. In addition to supplying adult consumer use markets in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, the company is pleased to advise of arrangements with the Yukon, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The Aurora and MedReleaf brands are expected to have a strong presence across Canada, positioning the company well for rapid growth in the upcoming adult use market. Appointment of Darren Karasiuk, executive vice-president of adult usage, global. The company also announces the appointment of Mr. Karasiuk as its new executive vice-president of adult usage, global. Mr. Karasiuk will be responsible for the execution of Aurora's commercial adult use strategy, which includes oversight of adult-use retail, marketing, sales, business intelligence and analytics, partnerships, and customer service.

Hexo Corp. (OTCPK:HYYDF) (TSX :HEXO ) has bolstered its leadership team by appointing Nick Davies as vice-president of marketing and Dominique Jones as vice-president of human resources. "I am pleased to welcome Nick and Dominique to our world-class leadership team," said Hexo's chief executive officer and co-founder, Sebastien St-Louis. "Together, they have decades of experience in their given fields and will be instrumental as we execute our business plan and continue expanding throughout Canada, and beyond." Mr. Davies is an accomplished marketing executive with over two decades of experience building trusted global brands and market-leading products. Having worked with Puma, Coleman, Virgin and Corel, Mr. Davies has earned a reputation as an energetic marketing leader known for building high-quality consumer experiences. As executive vice-president at Corel, he held global profit and loss responsibility for the graphics and productivity division, and led the company's expansion into new international markets. Mr. Davies is a graduate of the European Business School and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

In additional news about Cannabis and the Beverage markets:

Constellation Brands (NYSE :STZ ) (NYSE :STZB ), a leading beverage alcohol company, and Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX :WEED.TO ) (NYSE :CGC ), a leading diversified cannabis company (together, the "Companies"), last month announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership to position Canopy Growth as the global leader in cannabis production, branding, intellectual property and retailing. Constellation Brands will increase its ownership interest in Canopy Growth by acquiring 104.5 million shares directly from Canopy Growth, thereby achieving approximately 38 percent ownership when assuming exercise of the existing Constellation warrants. Constellation Brands is acquiring the new shares at a price of C$48.60 per share, which is a 37.9 percent premium to Canopy's 5-day volume weighted average price of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("VWAP"), and a 51.2 percent premium to the closing price on August 14, 2018. Constellation will also receive additional warrants of Canopy that, if exercised, would provide for at least an additional $4.5 billion CAD to Canopy Growth.



