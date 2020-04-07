Correction in Uncertainty Intervals for Cumulative COVID-19 Death Forecasts in Europe
Apr 07, 2020, 23:37 ET
SEATTLE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington released the following statement:
An unintentional upload error to our data visualization tool has resulted in IHME issuing incorrect ranges of cumulative deaths in Europe related to COVID-19 in an April 7 press release and on its website. Specifically, the error was associated with the range of possible numbers of cumulative deaths over the course of the pandemic – from the Institute's lowest expected number of cumulative deaths, the "mean" or likely number of potential deaths, and the highest number of cumulative deaths. The figures in the visualization for the range of daily deaths, hospitalizations, ICU bed-days and ventilator need are correct. IHME regrets the data upload error.
The projected deaths below provide the correct ranges. IHME will continue to update hospital usage, ventilator usage and projected deaths on a daily basis.
Upcoming forecasts will reflect our corrected approach. Please visit healthdata.org for information.
|
Location
|
Mean
|
Lower
|
Upper
|
Austria
|
385
|
238
|
770
|
Belgium
|
3546
|
2024
|
6232
|
Bulgaria
|
303
|
79
|
1146
|
Croatia
|
166
|
49
|
854
|
Cyprus
|
54
|
16
|
131
|
Czechia
|
411
|
120
|
1704
|
Denmark
|
529
|
242
|
1279
|
Estonia
|
484
|
51
|
2071
|
Finland
|
225
|
56
|
721
|
France
|
15058
|
9401
|
27727
|
Germany
|
8802
|
2255
|
23727
|
Greece
|
457
|
155
|
1141
|
Hungary
|
477
|
104
|
1686
|
Ireland
|
401
|
208
|
626
|
Italy
|
20300
|
18531
|
22824
|
Latvia
|
125
|
6
|
858
|
Lithuania
|
104
|
27
|
445
|
Luxembourg
|
69
|
41
|
191
|
Malta
|
19
|
1
|
112
|
Netherlands
|
5808
|
2358
|
19173
|
Norway
|
669
|
164
|
1104
|
Poland
|
1953
|
392
|
6504
|
Portugal
|
471
|
348
|
765
|
Romania
|
804
|
267
|
2541
|
Slovakia
|
251
|
13
|
2015
|
Slovenia
|
104
|
43
|
424
|
Spain
|
19209
|
14605
|
30616
|
Sweden
|
4182
|
801
|
4724
|
United Kingdom
|
66314
|
14573
|
219211
Contact: [email protected]
For Italy: Gianluca Giansante, [email protected], +39 3409017753
Orsola Randi, [email protected], +39 3393273672
For Spain: Andrea Joseph, [email protected], +54 91159790368
For UK and other European nations: Oliver Courtney, [email protected], +44 7815731889
Jon Date, [email protected], +44 7533011983
SOURCE Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
