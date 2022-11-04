Correction: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend paid by Aker ASA

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the notification on 4 November at 07:01 CET. The timeline is deferred by one day due to notification requirements from the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Dividend amount: NOK 14.50 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 7 November 2022*

Ex-date: 8 November 2022*

Record date: 9 November 2022*

Payment date: On or about 16 November 2022

Approval date: 3 November 2022

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

mobile: +47 450 32 090

[email protected]

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 907 84 878

Email: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

SOURCE Aker ASA