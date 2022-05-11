Correction: Missing MAR reference in press release "Sale of Suezmax tanker Stena Supreme"

Concordia Maritime

May 11, 2022, 11:40 ET

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime publishes a correction of the press release "Sale of Suezmax tanker Stena Supreme" which was published today, 11 May 2022 at 16:15 CEST. The correction refers to the fact that the mail version of the press release lacked a reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

The following text should have been included in the mail version of the press release:

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 11 May 2022 at 16.15 CEST.

Erik Lewenhaupt                                                                
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB                         
0704-855 188  
[email protected] 

