Correction Tapes Market Size to Grow by USD 38.78 million due to Increasing Product Demand Among Students - Exclusive Technavio Report

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The correction tapes market report is segmented by End-user (Education and home, and Office), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Regional Analysis: North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for correction tapes market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. Product innovation, new product development, and technological advance will facilitate the correction tapes market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The education and home end-user segment held the largest correction tapes market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the expansion of the education sector (with an increase in the number of schools, especially in the US) and increased student enrollments. The use of pens in lower grades in schools and paper-based assignments have contributed to the increased sale of correction tapes. In terms of distribution channels, the offline segment is anticipated to garner the highest growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Vendor Landscape:

The correction tapes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The correction tapes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

3M Co.: The company offers a wide range of correction tapes available with different lengths and widths under the brand Scotch.

ACCO Brands Corp.: The company manufactures and provides correction tapes such as ARTLINE EDIT CLIX CORRECTION TAPE PURPLE HS and ARTLINE EDIT KEY RING CORRECTION TAPE PINK HS.

BIC Group: The company offers correction tapes under the brands, Tipp-Ex and BIC Wite-Out.

Mr. Pen: The company offers correction tapes under the product lines, office supplies, and school supplies.

Newell Brands Inc.: The company manufacturers and offers correction tapes such as Paper Mate Dry Line Correction Tape, Paper Mate Liquid Paper DryLine Correction Tape with Dispenser, and Paper Mate Dryline Grip 6915617 Correction Tape.

Some more companies covered in the report are:

PLUS Corp.



SEED Inc.



Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd.



Staples Inc.



Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd.

Correction Tapes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 38.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., BIC Group, Mr. Pen, Newell Brands Inc., PLUS Corp., SEED Inc., Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Staples Inc., and Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Office services and supplies

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Education and home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Education and home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Education and home - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Office - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 50: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 51: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: 3M Co.- Key news

Co.- Key news

Exhibit 53: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: 3M Co. - Segment focus

Co. - Segment focus

Exhibit 55: ACCO Brands Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: ACCO Brands Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: ACCO Brands Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 58: ACCO Brands Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: ACCO Brands Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 60: BIC Group - Overview



Exhibit 61: BIC Group - Product and service



Exhibit 62: BIC Group- Key news



Exhibit 63: BIC Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Mr. Pen - Overview



Exhibit 65: Mr. Pen - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Mr. Pen - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Newell Brands Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 70: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 72: PLUS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: PLUS Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: PLUS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: SEED Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: SEED Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: SEED Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Staples Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Staples Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Staples Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 87: Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

