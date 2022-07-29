Correction Tapes Market Size to Grow by USD 38.78 million due to Increasing Product Demand Among Students - Exclusive Technavio Report

Jul 29, 2022, 23:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Correction Tapes Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the correction tapes market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 38.78 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period. The increasing product demand among students is a major factor driving the global correction tapes market share growth. In addition, the advent of ergonomic correction tapes is another factor supporting the global correction tapes market share growth. However, the presence of numerous regional players will be a major challenge for the global correction tape market share growth during the forecast period.
The correction tapes market report is segmented by End-user (Education and home, and Office), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
- Regional Analysis: North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for correction tapes market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. Product innovation, new product development, and technological advance will facilitate the correction tapes market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The education and home end-user segment held the largest correction tapes market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the expansion of the education sector (with an increase in the number of schools, especially in the US) and increased student enrollments. The use of pens in lower grades in schools and paper-based assignments have contributed to the increased sale of correction tapes. In terms of distribution channels, the offline segment is anticipated to garner the highest growth throughout the forecast period.
The correction tapes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- 3M Co.: The company offers a wide range of correction tapes available with different lengths and widths under the brand Scotch.
- ACCO Brands Corp.: The company manufactures and provides correction tapes such as ARTLINE EDIT CLIX CORRECTION TAPE PURPLE HS and ARTLINE EDIT KEY RING CORRECTION TAPE PINK HS.
- BIC Group: The company offers correction tapes under the brands, Tipp-Ex and BIC Wite-Out.
- Mr. Pen: The company offers correction tapes under the product lines, office supplies, and school supplies.
- Newell Brands Inc.: The company manufacturers and offers correction tapes such as Paper Mate Dry Line Correction Tape, Paper Mate Liquid Paper DryLine Correction Tape with Dispenser, and Paper Mate Dryline Grip 6915617 Correction Tape.
- PLUS Corp.
- SEED Inc.
- Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
- Staples Inc.
- Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Share this article