Correction to ERF Wireless, Inc. January 28, 2021 Press Release Inaccurately Announcing the Reverse Split of Its Common Stock

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERFB) The Company is issuing this press release to correct information in its January 28, 2021 press release indicating an Effective Date of a reverse split of the common stock in a ratio of 10,000 to 1. The subject reverse split did not happen as anticipated and reported by the Company due to inaccurate advice from an outside technical advisor. This error has also caused a ten-day trading halt as directed by the SEC. The Company will provide further updates as to the details as to the status of these matters as soon as possible.

ERF Wireless, Inc. ( www.erfwireless.com ), founded in 2004 as a "Critical Communications Infrastructure Company", has long been associated with the energy sector by and through its provision of wireless internet and other services in the exploration, drilling, and production phases of oil and gas. All financials associated with the wholly-owned Zona Resources, Inc. oil and gas operations will be consolidated into the public ERF Wireless, Inc. holding company financials and would be expected be reflected in its common stock valuation for its public stockholders.

Forward Looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with OTC Markets.

