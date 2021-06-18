Corrective Exercise Book "Built from Broken" Promises to Help Rebuild Joints and Relieve Pain Naturally

"We have much more control over how our joints adapt to physical stimuli than most people realize," said Scott Hogan, author of "Built from Broken" and Certified Orthopedic Exercise Specialist. "Just like muscles, our joints are constantly going through a process of breakdown and repair. And just like muscles, we can influence this process with exercise, nutrition, and lifestyle interventions."

As a certified trainer and founder of SaltWrap, Hogan found himself suffering from the same aches, pains, and injuries as his exercise clients once he reached middle age. After a deep dive into the literature around joint health, he discovered a little-known process called "collagen synthesis" that determines how our connective tissues are broken down or built up by movement.



"Through strategies like varied movement, slow resistance training, and intelligent timing of joint-boosting foods, we can heal and reverse many of the common causes of joint degeneration," said Hogan.



The paperback version of "Built from Broken" is comprised of twelve chapters and 348 pages of therapeutic resources and tools, backed by over 250 scientific resources.



"It's a big book, that's for sure," said Hogan. "But I think readers will find it an engaging and interesting read. Part 1 goes deep into the causes of joint pain and dysfunction. Part 2 provides a complete overarching exercise plan to heal painful joints and build a strong, functional body that stands the test of time. I want this book to serve as both a guide and a resource for fixing future aches and pains."

When it was released on Amazon.com on June 7, 2021, it became an instant best-seller, taking the #1 spot in the Osteopathy category for fourteen days straight and earning the title of #1 New Release in the categories of Pain Management and Physician Impairments. As of July 1, 2021, the paperback version of the book is available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Target.



SaltWrap is a therapeutic sports nutrition and publishing company based in Palm City, FL.



To learn more about the book, "Built from Broken," visit https://saltwrap.com/built-from-broken.



To learn more about the author, visit http://scotthogan.com



