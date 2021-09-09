Corridor Funding Rolls Out A Comprehensive Range Of Funding Solutions For New And Experienced Real Estate Investors

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corridor Funding is excited to share their new rates and terms on their enhanced loan programs. Whether you are rehabbing a rental property or fixing up your next flip, there is a loan product that is right for every real estate investor. Corridor Funding believes there is a need for private lenders to offer loans that cater to each individual investor and that is exactly what they've done.

Corridor Funding strives to promote an environment that delivers longevity in investments without the hassle of the traditional bank application process. Their unique and innovative approach enables investors to accomplish goals that they otherwise could not with banks or traditional hard money lenders, which is why 84% of their business is from repeat borrowers.

Jason Hirko, Managing Partner at Corridor Funding stated the following: "It doesn't matter whether you are renovating a promising fix-and-flip property in the perfect location or diversifying your portfolio by acquiring a revenue-generating multi-family development, our new loan programs offer a wide range of flexible, efficient and transparent funding options—all of which feature ideally-structured terms and the client-centered approach that our organization prides itself in. We take on the role of more than an advisor; we are your confidante, friend, and mentor, Lending the Way throughout the process."

In order to deliver the utmost in knowledgeability and insight to each and every one of their borrowers, Corridor Funding only lends in locations in which they are experts with the trends, data and projections that collectively influence the viability of their client's projects. Presently, Corridor Funding serves hundreds of loyal real estate investors in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. If you are considering an investment in one of these states, contact Corridor Funding today to learn more about how they can help you make your real estate investment dreams a reality.

Jasen Miller and Jason Hirko founded Corridor Funding in 2016 after noticing an absence of debt liquidity available in the short-term value add space of real estate investing. Jasen and Jason take pride in their partnerships with investors to help bring their goals to fruition.

Additional Information:

https://corridorfunding.com/loan-products/

CONTACT:

Corridor Funding

Jasen Miller

Managing Partner

[email protected]

(210) 941-3916

SOURCE Corridor Funding

Related Links

https://corridorfunding.com/

