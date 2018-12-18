Corrisoft Enhances Security Features For AIR Mobile

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrisoft today announced significant security upgrades to the AIR Mobile smartphone which are designed to further ensure community supervision agencies can consistently communicate with their clients and better manage their activity. AIR Mobile is a highly-customized smartphone with use control features that treatment courts and other supervision agencies provide their clients in order to establish consistent, reliable communication. The newly implemented security measures strengthen the phone's tamper detection and remediation capabilities.

"Broadening the scope of AIR Mobile's security controls works to better safeguard against efforts to render the phone inoperable, which means agencies can now be even more confident their clients are always in reach," said Corrisoft CEO Alan Eargle. "The new security enhancements not only detect and alert agencies to tamper attempts but also self-correct in order to maintain the phone's functionality. It is really a two-pronged approach since it enables both the necessary continued communication while ensuring accountability for the agency to work directly with the individual to prevent future problems," said Eargle.

The AIR Mobile smartphone's latest security upgrades expand the system's current abilities to identify and neutralize tampering to include a much larger set of behaviors and tactics aimed at undermining the phone's functionality. Among the numerous improvements, AIR Mobile now accounts for even more ways a client might try to clear historical data, root the phone's operating system, disable Wi-Fi reception, as well as remove or replace the phone's subscriber identification module (SIM card).

"Since implementing the AIR program, our case managers find it far easier to keep in touch with their clients," said Missouri 11th Judicial Circuit Treatment Court Administrator Julie Seymore. "Being able to better engage our clients means we can provide stronger support services, improve overall compliance, and help more clients experience successful outcomes," Seymore said.

About Corrisoft

Corrisoft is a technology and services provider delivering advanced technology solutions that support community supervision agencies in their efforts to facilitate reentry and rehabilitation services. Corrisoft's Alternative to Incarceration via Rehabilitation (AIR™) program provides a spectrum of smartphone-based communication solutions to help specialty courts and community supervision agencies better interact with clients and more efficiently facilitate support services. Based in Kentucky, Corrisoft is active throughout the United States plus Mexico. Visit www.corrisoft.com.

Media Contact: Chas Jordan, cjordan@corrisoft.com

SOURCE Corrisoft

Related Links

http://www.corrisoft.com

