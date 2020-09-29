Corrona® Announces Expansion of Dermatology Network and Real-World Evidence Registries to Study Atopic Dermatitis

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrona, the leading sponsor of registries in immune-mediated diseases, announced the expansion of its dermatology network and real-world evidence program to include an Atopic Dermatitis Registry. The Corrona Psoriasis Registry, developed in collaboration with the National Psoriasis Foundation and launched in 2015, was Corrona's first dermatology registry and currently has over 200 sites and 12,000 patients.

"We're excited to have the unique opportunity this international registry presents to the atopic dermatitis research community," said Dr. Eric Simpson, Professor of Dermatology and Director of Clinical Research at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and Scientific Co-Director of the registry.

The registry's objective is to serve as the gold standard for real-world evidence generation in atopic dermatitis on drug effectiveness and safety. Corrona expects to enroll and follow over 10,000 individuals with moderate to severe disease and will collect detailed information about the patient journey including treatment history and current therapies, comorbidities, clinical measures of effectiveness, disease phenotypes, adverse events, and quality of life from patients and their treating dermatology practitioners.

"The Corrona registry will serve as a robust data source for refining our understanding of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and exploring comparative effectiveness and safety of emerging therapies," said Dr. Jonathan Silverberg, Associate Professor of Dermatology, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC, and Scientific Co-Director of the registry.

"We are delighted to build upon our dermatology site network by expanding into atopic dermatitis and continue our commitment to generate fit-for-purpose, high-quality evidence that will provide meaningful clinical insights," said Dr. Jeff Greenberg, Chief Medical Officer of Corrona.

Learn more about the Corrona Atopic Dermatitis Registry, visit https://www.corrona.org/registry/atopic-dermatitis.

About Corrona

Corrona provides real world evidence through syndicated registry data and analysis services, helping biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. Corrona operates six major autoimmune registries across the US, Canada and Japan, collecting data from over 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, Corrona has supported post approval safety commitments for multiple advanced therapies approved for autoimmune conditions. Corrona is headquartered in Waltham, MA. Through its subsidiary Health iQ, Corrona has access to a broad range of UK and international data sets across primary and secondary care, as well as deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions. The Company's HealthiVibe business complements and strengthens Corrona's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. Learn more at www.corrona.org, or via email at [email protected].

