Corrugated Box Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 4.66 Bn, Growing Demand from E-commerce Industry to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Box Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 4.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026

Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Scope

The corrugated box market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The growing demand from the e-commerce industry is driving the corrugated box market growth in Europe. The changing lifestyles of consumers and the demand for convenience have propelled the growth of the e-commerce industry. Online retailers ship products using different types of corrugated boxes to ensure product safety. These boxes can also be customized. Moreover, countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are recording significant investments in this sector. Hence, the demand for corrugated boxes is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The rise in the cost of raw materials is challenging the growth of the market. Paper pulp is a raw material for corrugated boxes. However, its cost is volatile and depends on the demand and supply scenario. Moreover, the price of wood has grown by more than 10% since 2014. In addition, kraft paper accounts for more than 70% of the total input cost in manufacturing corrugated boxes. All these factors have increased the cost of production and, in turn, the price of corrugated boxes.

Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Food And Beverages



Electronic Goods



Personal And Household Care Goods



Others

Geography

Western Europe



Central And Eastern Europe

Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Revenue-generating End-user Segment

The food and beverages segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is expected to dominate the economy of Europe during the forecast period. The demand for organic food products is driving the demand for corrugated boxes in the region.

Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corrugated box market in Europe, including Bio Pappel SAB de CV, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Europac, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., MODEL HOLDING AG, Mondi plc, Mosburger GmbH, Nampak Ltd, Rengo Co. Ltd., ROSSMANN SAS, S.A Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Stephen Gould Corp., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co.

Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist corrugated box market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the corrugated box market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corrugated box market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corrugated box market vendors in Europe

Corrugated Box Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis Europe Key consumer countries Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bio Pappel SAB de CV, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Europac, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., MODEL HOLDING AG, Mondi plc, Mosburger GmbH, Nampak Ltd, Rengo Co. Ltd., ROSSMANN SAS, S.A Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Stephen Gould Corp., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

