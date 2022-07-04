Corrugated Box Market Size to grow by 798.44 billion sq ft | Food and Beverage to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment | Technavio

Technavio offers additional market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read a Sample Report

Corrugated Box Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The corrugated box market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Some of the major vendors of the corrugated box market include Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amcor Plc - The company offers corrugated boxes that are available in different print effects and reliable packaging formats with its smart and connected solutions.

The report also covers the following areas:

Corrugated Box Market 2021-2025: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers: The high volume and frequency of purchase allow customers to exert pressure on vendors for a price drop. Furthermore, the presence of many vendors in the market allows buyers to switch to other vendors if their demands for lower prices are not met. Therefore, the overall bargaining power of buyers in the market was high in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Corrugated Box Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Food And Beverage



Non-durable Products



Durable And Other Products

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Corrugated Box Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The food and beverage segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for processed food and ready-to-eat products has fueled the packaging requirement for food products, which is driving the demand for corrugated boxes. In addition, food and beverage manufacturers are using corrugated display boxes as an effective marketing tool to advertise their products.

Corrugated Box Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corrugated box market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corrugated box market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corrugated box market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corrugated box market vendors

Corrugated Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.23% Market growth 2021-2025 798.44 bn sq ft Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.64 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market ecosystem

1.2 Value chain analysis

2 Market Sizing

2.1 Market definition

2.2 Market segment analysis

2.3 Market size 2020

2.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3 Five Forces Analysis

3.1 Five forces analysis

3.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4 Threat of new entrants

3.5 Threat of substitutes

3.6 Threat of rivalry

3.7 Market condition

4 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.1 Market segments

4.2 Comparison by End-user

4.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

4.4 Non-durable products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

4.5 Durable and other products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

4.6 Market opportunity by End-user

5 Customer landscape

6 Geographic Landscape

6.1 Geographic segmentation

6.2 Geographic comparison

6.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 6.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 6.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 6.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Key leading countries

6.9 Market opportunity by geography

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

7.1 Market drivers

7.2 Market challenges

7.3 Market trends

8 Vendor Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Landscape disruption

9 Vendor Analysis

9.1 Vendors covered

9.2 Market positioning of vendors

9.3 Amcor Plc

9.4 BillerudKorsnas AB

9.5 DS Smith Plc

9.6 Georgia-Pacific LLC

9.7 International Paper Co.

9.8 Mondi Group

9.9 Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

9.10 Packaging Corp. of America

9.11 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

9.12 WestRock Co.

10 Appendix

10.1 Scope of the report

10.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

10.3 Research methodology

10.4 List of abbreviations

