Corrugated Boxes Market to Surpass $284.6 Billion Revenue by 2030 - P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce sector, which already valued $3.5 trillion in 2019, continues to expand, on account of the heavy discounts available on online shopping portals, increasing penetration of smartphones and usage of mobile data, and rapid developments in the delivery ecosystem. As a result, the global corrugated boxes market will grow from $180.9 billion in 2019 to $284.6 billion in 2030, at a 4.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

E-commerce offers physical retailers a cost-effective alternative to pouring money to build their own delivery infrastructure. In addition, the various marketing strategies implemented by online shopping portals also drive the corrugated boxes market, by leading to a huge uptick in sales. For instance, during the Amazon Prime Day in July 2019, more than 175 million orders were received by the tech giant around the world.

The COVID-19 situation has offered a boost to the corrugated boxes market, by significantly raising the demand for essential items, such as food products, hygiene-related products, and medical supplies. Moreover, people are refraining from traveling to physical stores, choosing to shop online instead, which has also increased the demand for corrugated boxes. However, as the industry is mostly unorganized, local players have been at the forefront of supplying the boxes during this time.

Historically, processed food has been the largest classification in the corrugated boxes market, under the end use segment. During the long-distance transportation of canned & frozen food, grain-based food, and bakery & dairy products, their safety and freshness remain a significant concern, which is propelling the usage of corrugated boxes for this purpose.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the largest corrugated boxes market till now, and it will continue to maintain this trend in the immediate future. The increasing awareness on environment conservation and sustainable packaging, rising requirement for personal care and electronic products, and growing e-commerce industry are creating a high demand for such boxes here. Moreover, APAC's growing significance as a manufacturing hub is also helping in the industry's advance.

In an effort to be on top of the competition, players in the corrugated boxes market are launching new products.

Smurfit Kappa Group introduced Thermo Box , being touted as a sustainable packaging solution, for the food packaging sector in July 2020 . Produced from Hexacomb and corrugated sheets, it has been designed specifically to maintain the freshness of chilled and frozen food throughout the supply chain.

, being touted as a sustainable packaging solution, for the food packaging sector in . Produced from Hexacomb and corrugated sheets, it has been designed specifically to maintain the freshness of chilled and frozen food throughout the supply chain. In May 2019 , a new box for storing watermelons was launched by Mondi plc. The rectangular carton made from corrugated boards allows for product visibility and safe storage during transportation.

The most significant organizations working in the global corrugated boxes market are WestRock Company, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Packaging Corporation of America, Mondi plc, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, DS Smith Plc, Wertheimer Box Corporation, and VPK Packaging Group NV.

