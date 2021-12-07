Cortavo Named 2021 Winner in the BIG Award for Business

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced that Cortavo stands among the winners of the 2021 BIG Awards for Business program by winning the Small Business of the Year Award. This program rewards companies, products and people leading their respective industries.

Cortavo itself is a small-but-growing firm specializing in managing the IT services of small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). This type of company is often referred to as a managed service provider, or MSP for short. Over the last three decades the world economy became more interconnected through office computers, mobile devices and the rise of the internet. During this transition, the MSP niche emerged from the need for companies to unburden themselves of IT hassles to a third-party provider and return once more to their core competencies.

Today, traditional MSPs exist to serve the office IT needs of companies around the globe, while Cortavo departs from this business model in bringing two distinctive advantages to the table that set them apart.

Firstly, Cortavo caters to the IT needs of smaller companies often neglected by high-aiming MSPs that typically fill their client portfolios with larger and wealthier firms. Yet under their tailored business model, Cortavo has pioneered IT efficiencies scaled to SMBs, allowing highly effective service across a broad swath of unique clientele.

Secondly, and unlike most traditional MSPs, Cortavo maintains a warehouse stocked with a vast equipment inventory, resulting in swift delivery, onboarding and project turnaround for client companies. Cortavo's distinctive focus and competitive advantages allow SMBs to receive seamless IT experiences on par with those enjoyed by large companies.

Armed with a bespoke IT solution for an underserved market, Cortavo has rocketed into uninterrupted growth through recent years and is poised to continue. Recognizing their track record and success trend, the Business Intelligent Group has named Cortavo a 2021 Winner in the BIG Award for Business.

"Aventis Systems excels at serving the IT needs of small business because we are a small business ourselves," stated Tiffany Bloomer, President of Cortavo. "And we understand their pain points, growth challenges, the tools that the big fish retain and those smaller businesses often lack. And so, our managed IT solution is comprehensive, nimble and competitive for our customers and treats small business IT with the respect it deserves. Our expert team is able to grant our clients the same IT peace of mind enjoyed by larger companies at a flat, affordable price. And you can't beat that."

"We are so proud to reward Cortavo for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

Cortavo is an all-inclusive managed IT solution created by Aventis Systems. Based in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo provides all the hardware, software, network infrastructure, 24/7/365 tech support and cloud services necessary to address small to medium-sized businesses' technology needs and challenges at a smooth and predictable monthly cost. Cortavo manages technology expansion and supports thousands of small business employees throughout the Southeastern United States.

Cortavo manages technology expansion and supports thousands of small business employees throughout the Southeastern United States.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

