Corteva Agriscience CEO James C. Collins Provides Testimony to U.S. Senate Finance Committee in Support of the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA)

WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) Chief Executive Officer James C. Collins was invited by the U.S. Senate Finance Committee to testify at its hearing today on the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

Mr. Collins said, "We salute the Administration in its modernization of NAFTA, obviously necessary after 25 years. Millions of American jobs depend on trade with Canada and Mexico, by far the largest export markets for the United States." He continued, "The agriculture and food industry represents the largest segment of U.S. manufacturing jobs and 12 percent of the American economy. It is in our country's best interest to stand by them and support the passage of the USMCA."

"The farming community is facing one of the most challenging periods in history due to weather, trade and regulatory burdens, which limit their access to new innovations and safe and reliable seed and crop protection products, at a time when they need to meet the massively growing demand for food supply. Given this, I was grateful to be asked to testify in front of the Senate Finance Committee in support of the passage of the USMCA, which is critical to protecting farmers by supporting employment and economic growth."

"Corteva supports USMCA as a tool to stabilize markets, further expand and modernize North American trade and increase grower and consumer access to innovation.

Acknowledging the perceived fears behind resistance to free trade, he concluded "…we must have the courage to continue to open markets for American farmers and businesses to compete globally."

