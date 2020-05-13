Corteva Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

WILMINGTON, Del., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. ("Corteva") (NYSE: CTVA) today announced the pricing of a public offering by its direct subsidiary, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company d/b/a Corteva Agriscience ("EID"), of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.700% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), which will be issued at 99.910% of their principal amount, and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.300% Senior Notes due 2030 (together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes"), which will be issued at 99.637% of their principal amount. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

EID intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include discretionary contributions to its United States principal pension plan and repayment of other indebtedness. The offering is expected to close on May 15, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes are being offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). You may obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the final prospectus supplement, when available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of any of those documents may be obtained by calling Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at 1-800-221-1037, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1-212-902-1171.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes, nor shall there be any sale of Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, Corteva is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont Inc.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about Corteva's strategy for growth, product development, regulatory approval, market position, anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions, timing of anticipated benefits from restructuring actions, outcome of contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters, expenditures, and financial results, as well as expected benefits from, the separation of Corteva from DowDuPont Inc., are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be accurate or realized. Forward-looking statements and other estimates also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Corteva's control. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Corteva's business, results of operations and financial condition. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Corteva is unable to currently identify or that Corteva does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business.

Where, in any forward-looking statement or other estimate, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of Corteva's management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering of the Notes, Corteva's and EID's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Corteva's and EID's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, in each case filed with the SEC.

SOURCE Corteva, Inc.