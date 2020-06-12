Corteva, Inc. Files Motion with U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals

WILMINGTON, Del., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corteva, Inc. ("Corteva") (NYSE:CTVA) filed a motion to intervene in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit case challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration of the dicamba herbicide marketed as XtendiMax® Herbicide with VaporGrip® Technology. Corteva was not a party to the lawsuit, and until June 3, the case appeared to involve only the XtendiMax registration. The Ninth Circuit Court nevertheless vacated in its June 3 decision the EPA's registration of XtendiMax and Enginia™ herbicides, as well as Corteva's registration for DuPont™ FeXapan® with VaporGrip® Technology.

Corteva is seeking to intervene to preserve our rights and to support the rights of customers to use the impacted dicamba weed control technologies. We believe dicamba is an effective weed management tool for farmers when used according to the label. We also seek to preserve the role of the U.S. EPA to administer the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide & Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), including granting or cancelling crop protection product registrations, for the benefit of agriculture and society.

About Corteva

