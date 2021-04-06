Corteva Names Dave Anderson EVP & Chief Financial Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced that it has appointed Dave Anderson as its new Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 12, 2021. A highly experienced finance executive, Mr. Anderson has a track record of providing financial leadership in complex, global companies to support value creation. In this role, he succeeds Gregory R. Friedman who is retiring from Corteva, as previously announced.

Throughout his career, Mr. Anderson has focused on establishing finance functions that enable ongoing investment in growth initiatives while driving returns and value creation for shareholders. He spent more than a decade as CFO of Honeywell, through 2014. Since then, he has held the CFO role at other market-leading companies, with a focus on establishing strong finance functions, cost structures, capital allocation programs, and solid foundations for growth.

James C. Collins, Jr., Corteva's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Corteva has solid momentum and as we enter our next phase of growth, we are relentlessly focused on execution to drive substantial earnings increases and margin expansion. Dave brings a track record leading world-class finance functions at both established companies and startups and I look forward to capitalizing on his expertise as we take our strong organization to the next level, supporting our accelerated growth and innovation investments while maximizing productivity and returns."

Mr. Anderson said, "Under Jim's leadership Corteva has established its position as a global leader in agriculture and I look forward to working with him and the entire team. With a strong strategy in place, I am excited to apply my cumulative experience towards accelerating progress, helping to ensure that Corteva will capitalize fully on its competitive advantages, deliver best-in-class productivity through ERP implementation and other initiatives across the business, and drive value creation for its shareholders."

Biography

Dave Anderson has had a multi-decade career as a finance leader across diverse industries with a track record of driving returns and value creation. Prior to today's announcement, Mr. Anderson was Interim CFO at Criteo S.A., which he joined after serving as CFO and Chief Operating Officer at Nielsen Holdings plc. He previously served as EVP and CFO of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which he joined following his tenure at Honeywell, from 2003-2014. Prior to that, he was the Chief Financial Officer for ITT, Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding Inc., and RJR Nabisco, Inc. He also held various senior finance roles at the Quaker Oats Company, Kraft Food, Inc., and FMC Corp. He holds a B.S. in Economics from Indiana University and earned his M.B.A. at the University of Chicago's Booth School, where he was a founding member and co-Chair of its CFO Forum. Mr. Anderson is currently a Board member of American Electric Power and previously a Board member of Cardinal Health.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.



