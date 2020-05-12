Corteva to Participate in BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Virtual Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announced Corteva Chief Executive Officer, James C. Collins, Jr., will participate in the BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Virtual Conference at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The presentation will be webcast live – and a replay will be available following the event. Registration for the webcast and the related presentation materials can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

