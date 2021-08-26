Cortex Analytics™ Set to Launch its Suite of Data Centric software Solutions at the RISE West Summit in Colorado Springs, CO August 31, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortex Analytics, Inc.™ is proud to announce the introduction of its first suite of software solutions for participants in government-regulated insurance programs: managed Medicaid, the ACA Marketplaces, Medicare-Advantage, and Accountable Care Organizations (ACO), and supporting Market Vendors.

Developed from a Data and Clinical centric perspective the entire suite is driven off the first user controlled ETL data importing module (cortexETL). Clients now have the ability to load almost any CMS standard file format with point and click mapping insuring data integrity across the enterprise.

Our centralized cortexETL can then drive several operational modules that help an organization understand its members data and health delivery in entirely new ways. Combining both administrative and clinical data the initial release of the Cortex Analytics™ suite provides solutions addressing:

cortex CONTINUUM: Provides data integrity and potential data loss through the myriad data transfer systems within an organization

CONTINUUM: Provides data integrity and potential data loss through the myriad data transfer systems within an organization cortex RISK: provides Risk Adjustment calculation, analysis, and modeling from the philosophy of gaps that exist between documentation and diagnosis codes, in both directions and identifying best cases for reconciliation

RISK: provides Risk Adjustment calculation, analysis, and modeling from the philosophy of gaps that exist between documentation and diagnosis codes, in both directions and identifying best cases for reconciliation cortex QUALITY: provides Quality performance and modeling specific to any line of business (Medicare Advantage with HEDIS and Stars, ACA with specific HEDIS, State specific Managed Medicaid quality initiatives)

QUALITY: provides Quality performance and modeling specific to any line of business (Medicare Advantage with HEDIS and Stars, ACA with specific HEDIS, State specific Managed Medicaid quality initiatives) cortexCARE: provides a deep view into the member, their condition, their location, and treatment and adherence patterns to identify those members most in need of care management BEFORE they present themselves with critical issues. This involves the latest in Social Determinates of Health and geo-locating methodologies to better identify and plan programs based on the population health of members.

Richard Lieberman, Chief Data Scientist of both Cortex Analytics™ and Mile High Healthcare Consulting said:

Analytics and software in health care financing are at a crossroads- alternative payment model (APMs) results are mostly illusory with few tangible benefits in making health care delivery either cheaper or more efficient. Cortex Analytics™ software products facilitate data-as-a-service and analytics-as-a-service to drive data integrity, value-based care, risk adjustment, quality, and provider reimbursement performance and opportunities in programs relying on population-based payments and/or global budgets."

Cortex Analytics™ makes healthcare intelligence simple

ABOUT CORTEX ANALYTICS™

Cortex Analytics™ (cortexanalytics.com ) is the premier healthcare software solution supporting population-based payment, alternative payment models, value-based payments, and primary care practice transformation, plus risk adjustment, payment integrity, quality, caregiver, home health, and social determinants analytics.

SOURCE Cortex Data Analytics

Related Links

http://www.cortexanalytics.com

