Cortica Opens Center For Autism Evaluations And Therapies In Westlake Village

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 6 children in the U.S. have at least one developmental condition including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, cerebral palsy, learning disability, intellectual disability, or another developmental delay.

"Our sixth center expands our services to the Conejo Valley, where we are able to provide the highest quality of care to children with neurodevelopmental conditions and their families," said Cortica's President, Walt Cooper, PhD. "We have a world-class clinical team in Westlake Village who work together under one roof to identify the underlying causes of developmental differences and create a customized treatment program for each of the children who walk through our doors."

At Cortica's comprehensive care centers, families with children from infancy through adolescence can receive an accurate diagnosis, a wide array of evidence-based therapies, and counseling support for a variety of neurodevelopmental differences.

The new state-of-the-art facility in Westlake Village is approximately 12,000 square feet, custom built for medical evaluations, individual and family counseling, social groups, and therapies including behavior, speech-language, physical, occupational, and music. The center features an indoor gym with a rock-climbing wall and an array of therapy equipment, as well as access to outdoor space to enhance children's functional skills and social-emotional development.

"Families of children with autism and other developmental conditions face many challenges, including finding a provider that offers all the services a child may need," said Kevin Shapiro, MD, PhD, medical director at Cortica Westlake Village. "Our integrated care center allows our families to move seamlessly from receiving an accurate diagnosis to receiving comprehensive treatment."

