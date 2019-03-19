Cortiva Institute Celebrates 'Global Massage Makes Me Happy Day' March 20

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From elite athletes to busy professionals, people from all walks of life have experienced the life-changing impact of massage therapy. To help increase awareness and understanding of these health and wellness benefits, Cortiva Institute is celebrating the second annual Global Massage Makes Me Happy Day, Wednesday, March 20, created by the Global Wellness Institute.

Global Massage Makes Me Happy Day aims to celebrate the benefits of massage therapy and promote its advantages through research, education, advocacy and global awareness. At 27 campuses nationwide, Cortiva Institute will put on educational and celebratory events for the public, students and alumni, as well as key community members, and teachers.

The Orlando campus will play host to the initiative's event, featuring presentations on the benefits of massage therapy, research, industry growth and career opportunities. Featured presenters include:

Massage Makes Me Happy initiative founder Lynda Solien-Wolf

Renowned researcher Dr. Tiffany Field , founder and director of the Touch Research Institute

, founder and director of the Touch Research Institute Central Florida Chapter President of Florida State Massage Therapy Association, Crystal Howard

People interested in participating in Cortiva Institute's Global Massage Makes Me Happy Day events are encouraged to visit the school's website and contact their local campus for details. "The Global Massage Makes Me Happy Day will be a great celebration of the happiness massage brings to millions of people throughout the year and throughout the globe," said Solien-Wolfe. "Human beings need positive touch and we are committed to supporting the work of massage therapists and their professional growth. We look forward to the day massage therapy will be fully understood and honored as the powerful healing modality it is."

Career Opportunities for Aspiring Massage Therapists

As more and more people realize the benefits of massage therapy, demand for qualified therapists will outpace availability, creating rewarding career opportunities for individuals looking to help others. In fact, massage therapist jobs are predicted to grow 26 percent by 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Cortiva Institute prepares students to fill these in-demand positions in as little as 7.5 months through its accredited, hands-on training from experienced instructors. Every year, Cortiva Institute graduates more than 3,500 students and has an alumni network of more than 100,000. The school has a proven track record of successful career placement assistance, presenting more than 5,000 job opportunities to its graduates each year through its diverse program offerings and national recognition in the job market. Graduates of Cortiva Institute have gone on to secure high-profile careers – including working with professional athletic teams, the world's leading spas and the largest providers of massage therapy and skin care services.

To learn more about Cortiva Institute, contact the admissions office or visit www.cortiva.edu. For more information about the Massage Makes Me Happy initiative, visit globalwellnessinstitute.org/massage-makes-me-happy-initiative.

About Cortiva Institute

Cortiva Institute is among the largest health and wellness schools in the country with a focus on graduating licensed massage therapy and skin care professionals for placement into the $3 trillion healthcare industry. Cortiva Institute is a subsidiary of Steiner Leisure – a portfolio company of L Catterton, one of the largest consumer-focused private equity firms in the world. For more information on Cortiva Institute, please visit http://www.cortiva.edu/.

