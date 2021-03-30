Cortney Milner and Kathleen Townsend Promoted to Partner at Blue Rock Avenue One

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortney Milner and Kathleen Townsend were college interns when they first came to Blue Rock Avenue One. The financial advisory firm promoted both to partner, recognizing their status as authorities in their respective fields and their contributions and dedication to the firm.

Blue Rock, based in Wilmington, Del, with $642m under management, 240 clients in 15 states is committed to diversity, inclusiveness, and the long-term success of the organization and its clients.

Left to right: Cortney Milner and Kathleen Townsend

"We are thrilled to have formalized our partnership with Cortney and Kathleen," says Chris Benfer, co-founder of Blue Rock Avenue One. "In the years since they interned for us as college students, we have watched them grow into experts in their respective fields."

Since 2012, Milner has worked alongside co-founder Chris Benfer to expand Blue Rock's retirement plan practice, helping companies offer best-in-class retirement plans to their employees. In 2020, as a result of the growth of their practice, Milner began the process of transitioning towards a full focus on retirement plan services. She holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designation, holds Series 7, Series 24, Series 66 licenses, and is fully licensed in both life and health insurance.

"I look forward to continuing to grow and provide exceptional service to all of our clients and to continue to live up to the prestigious reputation of this company," Milner said.

After interning with Blue Rock during her senior year at West Chester University, Townsend began working full time with Blue Rock in 2009. Since then, Townsend has worked with co-founder Matt MacNeal to refine Blue Rock's individual services. Strong attention to detail and a deep understanding of client goals allow her to deliver an unparalleled customer experience that's personal and engaging. Townsend holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation, is a Series 7 General Securities Representative, Series 66 license holder, and is fully licensed in both life and health insurance.

"I have been privileged to work for Blue Rock for over 10 years and am excited to start the next chapter as a partner," Townsend said. "My journey at this company has shaped my life and my work, my colleagues have had a profound impact on the person I am today."

Blue Rock co-founder Matt MacNeal said Milner and Townsend earned their partnerships with dedication to their clients and the firm.

"Their strong commitment to the firm, the trusted relationships they have developed with our clients, and the way they round out our leadership team made partnership inevitable," MacNeal said. "The personal relationships that can only come from working closely together for so many years make this partnership special."

